Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The One With the... Bride! Jennifer Aniston's Destination Wedding Plans With Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis Revealed – 'It's Like Something Out of a Romance Novel'

Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA; JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston 'has been planning a destination wedding with hypnotist Jim Curtis.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jumping-for-joy Jennifer Aniston is already talking marriage with boyfriend Jim Curtis and dreaming of where they would hold the event when he proposes – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has earmarked Greece as the ultimate destination for her third attempt at a happily ever after.

"Jen used to say she already had her dream wedding when she and Brad Pitt married in Malibu 25 years ago," said a source. "When she married Justin Theroux, she deliberately did not attempt to top that, opting instead for a relatively small backyard affair.

"But Jim has become a ray of sunshine in Jen's life and with him comes the chance to finally do it right."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen's Perfect Match

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston is reportedly eyeing Greece for a romantic wedding with Jim Curtis.
Source: MEGA; JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly eyeing Greece for a romantic wedding with Jim Curtis.

Article continues below advertisement

All this talk about marriage has blindsided some in her circle, sources said, considering it wasn't long ago that the Morning Show star was calling it an antiquated practice that was a raw deal for women – but they can see how the two are a great match.

And sources said the choice of Greece as the perfect backdrop to her bliss is a no-brainer, considering that Curtis is Greek and Aniston's dad, John, was born on the isle of Crete.

"She wants a wedding where they're surrounded by ancient ruins and beautiful natural landscapes," said our insider. "It's like something out of a romance novel, but that's where Jen's head is at as this relationship intensifies. She can't help herself."

Article continues below advertisement

Past Romance Struggles

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Curtis' Greek roots inspired Aniston's dream wedding destination.
Source: JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Curtis' Greek roots inspired Aniston's dream wedding destination.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston, 56, was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, when he infamously ditched her for Angelina Jolie. She was also married from 2015 to 2018 to Theroux.

Curtis, 50 – a self-improvement hypnotherapist who specializes in "soul alignment" – was married once before and shares teenage son Aidan with his first wife, Rachel Napolitano.

Sources said Aniston is determined to keep the guest list "tight," concentrating on such core-group pals as Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. Making it a destination wedding makes it easier to cull the list.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Nicole Kidman was blindsided and heartbroken after Keith Urban's Nashville cheating scandal erupted.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Blindsided and Broken' After Keith Urban Nashville Cheating Allegations Erupt Following Nasty Split – 'She Was Trying to Save the Marriage'

kim kardashian panicking kanye west leak family secrets

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Panicking Troubled Ex Kanye West Will Leak Family Secrets to Humiliate Her After He Released Behind-the-scenes Footage From Their Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
Aniston plans to keep her guest list small, focusing on close friends like Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: MEGA

Aniston plans to keep her guest list small, focusing on close friends like Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel.

"More than that, she loves the idea of sunrise vows overlooking the Aegean Sea," said a source. "Jim hasn't popped the question yet, but he's not been shy about saying he sees a future with Jen.

"As long as things continue as they are, it seems pretty certain that a third wedding for Jen is in the cards."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.