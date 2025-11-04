EXCLUSIVE: The One With the... Bride! Jennifer Aniston's Destination Wedding Plans With Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis Revealed – 'It's Like Something Out of a Romance Novel'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jumping-for-joy Jennifer Aniston is already talking marriage with boyfriend Jim Curtis and dreaming of where they would hold the event when he proposes – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has earmarked Greece as the ultimate destination for her third attempt at a happily ever after.
"Jen used to say she already had her dream wedding when she and Brad Pitt married in Malibu 25 years ago," said a source. "When she married Justin Theroux, she deliberately did not attempt to top that, opting instead for a relatively small backyard affair.
"But Jim has become a ray of sunshine in Jen's life and with him comes the chance to finally do it right."
Jen's Perfect Match
All this talk about marriage has blindsided some in her circle, sources said, considering it wasn't long ago that the Morning Show star was calling it an antiquated practice that was a raw deal for women – but they can see how the two are a great match.
And sources said the choice of Greece as the perfect backdrop to her bliss is a no-brainer, considering that Curtis is Greek and Aniston's dad, John, was born on the isle of Crete.
"She wants a wedding where they're surrounded by ancient ruins and beautiful natural landscapes," said our insider. "It's like something out of a romance novel, but that's where Jen's head is at as this relationship intensifies. She can't help herself."
Past Romance Struggles
Aniston, 56, was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, when he infamously ditched her for Angelina Jolie. She was also married from 2015 to 2018 to Theroux.
Curtis, 50 – a self-improvement hypnotherapist who specializes in "soul alignment" – was married once before and shares teenage son Aidan with his first wife, Rachel Napolitano.
Sources said Aniston is determined to keep the guest list "tight," concentrating on such core-group pals as Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. Making it a destination wedding makes it easier to cull the list.
"More than that, she loves the idea of sunrise vows overlooking the Aegean Sea," said a source. "Jim hasn't popped the question yet, but he's not been shy about saying he sees a future with Jen.
"As long as things continue as they are, it seems pretty certain that a third wedding for Jen is in the cards."