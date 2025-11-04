EXCLUSIVE: The One With the... Bride! Jennifer Aniston's Destination Wedding Plans With Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis Revealed – 'It's Like Something Out of a Romance Novel'

Jumping-for-joy Jennifer Aniston is already talking marriage with boyfriend Jim Curtis and dreaming of where they would hold the event when he proposes – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has earmarked Greece as the ultimate destination for her third attempt at a happily ever after.

"Jen used to say she already had her dream wedding when she and Brad Pitt married in Malibu 25 years ago," said a source. "When she married Justin Theroux, she deliberately did not attempt to top that, opting instead for a relatively small backyard affair.

"But Jim has become a ray of sunshine in Jen's life and with him comes the chance to finally do it right."