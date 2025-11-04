EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Blindsided and Broken' After Keith Urban Nashville Cheating Allegations Erupt Following Nasty Split – 'She Was Trying to Save the Marriage'

"There's no sugarcoating the fact that Keith's behaved like a total jerk. He's treated Nicole like dirt at a time when she was most vulnerable," shared an insider.

Sources said after Kidman lost her mom last year, she desperately needed love and support from her husband. Instead, Urban had checked out of the marriage and took things to a whole new low by flirting with other women.

While it has been reported Kidman was blindsided by the split, other sources said Urban felt there was a "lack of intimacy between them because they spent so much time apart, leaving him time to seek comfort in the company of other women. It wasn't just Maggie. Keith was also fawning over other women, and he didn't seem to care that people knew about it."

Sources said Kidman was convinced, lyrics from Urban's songs – such as Love Is Hard, which stated, "It hurts when we fight... Callin' names and slammin' doors – and keeping secrets" – were his way of callously calling out their private texts.