EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Crisis Sparks Panic! Country Icon, 79, Forced to Cancel Shows After Mysterious Medical Emergency – Leaving Her Loved Ones Concerned

Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's fans have been worried after the 9 to 5 icon had to cancel an appearance at Dollywood then backed out of her highly anticipated upcoming Las Vegas shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," said the 79-year-old legend.
In early September, Parton bowed out of the unveiling of a new ride at Dollywood because she was recovering from kidney stones.
"Turns out there was an infection," she said at the time. "The doctor said: 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute. You need a few days to feel better.'"
Her latest health crisis is a mystery. While she won't specifically say what's wrong, she assures fans she's not retiring.
"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she said. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."
Friends have worried about the singer ever since her husband, Carl Dean, died in March.
"She's hardly taken a breath since he passed away," said a source. "She hasn't broken a single commitment – and look, now she's having health issues."