EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Crisis Sparks Panic! Country Icon, 79, Forced to Cancel Shows After Mysterious Medical Emergency – Leaving Her Loved Ones Concerned

In early September, Parton bowed out of the unveiling of a new ride at Dollywood because she was recovering from kidney stones.

"Turns out there was an infection," she said at the time. "The doctor said: 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute. You need a few days to feel better.'"

Her latest health crisis is a mystery. While she won't specifically say what's wrong, she assures fans she's not retiring.