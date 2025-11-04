Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Crisis Sparks Panic! Country Icon, 79, Forced to Cancel Shows After Mysterious Medical Emergency – Leaving Her Loved Ones Concerned

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's health crisis at 79 forces show cancellations and leaves her loved ones deeply worried.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton's fans have been worried after the 9 to 5 icon had to cancel an appearance at Dollywood then backed out of her highly anticipated upcoming Las Vegas shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," said the 79-year-old legend.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's Health Concerns

Article continues below advertisement
Dolly Parton cancelled Dollywood and Las Vegas appearances while recovering from health issues.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton cancelled Dollywood and Las Vegas appearances while recovering from health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

In early September, Parton bowed out of the unveiling of a new ride at Dollywood because she was recovering from kidney stones.

"Turns out there was an infection," she said at the time. "The doctor said: 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute. You need a few days to feel better.'"

Her latest health crisis is a mystery. While she won't specifically say what's wrong, she assures fans she's not retiring.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's Not Done... Yet!

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kim kardashian panicking kanye west leak family secrets

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Panicking Troubled Ex Kanye West Will Leak Family Secrets to Humiliate Her After He Released Behind-the-scenes Footage From Their Marriage

Photo of Diane Keaton, Woody Allen

Inside the Intimate Details of Diane Keaton and Woody Allen's Relationship... as Actress Always 'Believed' in Co-star's Innocence Despite Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations

Article continues below advertisement
Friends fear Parton's nonstop schedule since Carl Dean's death has taken a toll on her health.
Source: MEGA

Friends fear Parton's nonstop schedule since Carl Dean's death has taken a toll on her health.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she said. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Friends have worried about the singer ever since her husband, Carl Dean, died in March.

"She's hardly taken a breath since he passed away," said a source. "She hasn't broken a single commitment – and look, now she's having health issues."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.