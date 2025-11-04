EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Panicking Troubled Ex Kanye West Will Leak Family Secrets to Humiliate Her After He Released Behind-the-scenes Footage From Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian has been freaking out about an unauthorized new documentary that exposed the crazy, behind-the-scenes drama as her marriage to rapper Kanye West unraveled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In Whose Name? was filmed by Nico Ballesteros, who shot over 3,000 hours of footage over six years, beginning when he was 18 years old. West, 48, gave the teen permission to film, but the movie was released without the former couple's approval.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 44, is bracing herself because she knows the worst is yet to come – Ye is preparing to produce his own life story that will hit home a hundred times worse, shared an insider.