EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Panicking Troubled Ex Kanye West Will Leak Family Secrets to Humiliate Her After He Released Behind-the-scenes Footage From Their Marriage
Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has been freaking out about an unauthorized new documentary that exposed the crazy, behind-the-scenes drama as her marriage to rapper Kanye West unraveled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In Whose Name? was filmed by Nico Ballesteros, who shot over 3,000 hours of footage over six years, beginning when he was 18 years old. West, 48, gave the teen permission to film, but the movie was released without the former couple's approval.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 44, is bracing herself because she knows the worst is yet to come – Ye is preparing to produce his own life story that will hit home a hundred times worse, shared an insider.
Kanye's Revenge On Kim
The insider said: "Kim knows he's got thousands of hours of content and has threatened many times to release it. He intends to use it to get revenge on her and the rest of the Kardashians.
"And at this point he has nothing to lose by putting it all out there, so it does feel almost inevitable" – especially as it's no secret West has a vendetta against Kardashian.
"She's scared he'll twist things and expose private family secrets just to humiliate her, so she's desperately trying to find a way to stop him."
Kanye's Recent Film Released Private Moments
The revelations in Ballesteros' film were embarrassing enough, according to the insider.
In Whose Name?, which hit theaters September 19, documents the escalating insanity that ensued when the 24-time Grammy winner began acting even more erratically than ever after he admitted he quit his meds.
As their marriage hits the skids, Kardashian is seen sobbing while West berates her with doors slamming in her face.
Kris Steps In
"I can't sleep. I've been crying all day," she told West, the father of her four children, in the 106-minute film. "It's just this bad dream that's not ending. You're losing everyone around you."
When Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, interjects that it "doesn't matter" what fans think about West's mental stability, he shouts at her, "It does matter! It does matter!"
"This documentary is dredging up all the pain of her marriage," said the source. "The thought of her kids seeing their mother and father in this harsh light is terrifying to Kim. She's crying her eyes out over this."