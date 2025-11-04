David Beckham-Backed Prenetics Bets Big On Bitcoin While Growing Global Wellness Brand
Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:05 a.m. ET
When former football superstar turned lifestyle mogul David Beckham partners with a health company that goes on to invest heavily in crypto, you pay attention. That's precisely what's happening at Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), which is behind the wellness brand IM8. It just announced a new capital raise and a two-pronged strategy of part high-glamour brand building and part aggressive crypto ledger play.
The Headline: $48 Million Raised, Big Ambitions.
Prenetics has announced a $48 million oversubscribed public equity raise with a potential of $216 million upon exercise of all issued warrants. The capital will fuel two key initiatives: the growth of IM8, the wellness brand founded with Beckham, and the creation of a corporate treasury based on Bitcoin accumulation, yes, Bitcoin, as a pillar of the company's financial strategy.
Digital currency has gone from being an experiment to an infrastructure. It is used to transfer money without middlemen, pay for goods from all over the world, and store value outside of traditional banks. Crypto cards are used for day-to-day transactions, small businesses accept stablecoins for payments, and freelancers pay invoices in Bitcoin. What was once unusual is now part of the global financial beat.
The exact speed and autonomy of crypto-based platforms, including crypto casino sites, have contributed to their popularity, as transactions occur in real time. The reason for its popularity is that it eliminates the hurdles that we encounter in systems that follow traditional methods, no bank holds, no verification queues. Players make deposits, play, and withdraw money in minutes, all on the blockchain. It's direct, fast, and traceable, which is what people are beginning to expect from their digital finances.
For Prenetics, this landscape demonstrates that crypto is no longer a speculative side project; it's a system that influences how people transact, invest, and interact with value. That evolution is well-suited to the global wellness model that IM8 is building and a Bitcoin treasury.
It signals that the brand is aware of where finance is going: towards agility, independence, and digital-first thinking. So it is no longer just "celebrity supplements." It's "celebrity supplements + crypto strategy."
What Is The Bitcoin Strategy Really About?
Here’s the breakdown:
In June 2025, Prenetics became the first healthcare company to announce a public Bitcoin treasury strategy, buying approximately $20 million (about 187 BTC) as a first step.
The company said it plans to allocate most of its balance sheet to Bitcoin going forward.
Clearly, the strategy remains very much alive: with the latest equity raise, the funds will not only support brand growth but also the development of this digital asset.
The publicly stated goal: achieve $1 billion in revenue per annum and $1 billion in Bitcoin holdings in five years.
In a nutshell: They're building the wellness brand and investing in Bitcoin like a tech hedge fund.
The Risks They Can’t Ignore
Every ambitious plan is open to criticism.
Bitcoin Volatility: Volatility is high. Crypto and a wellness company's balance sheet: a recipe for financial whiplash.
Regulation & Transparency: Health claims are under the microscope; crypto holdings even more so. Prenetics needs to tread carefully on both sides of the world.
Market Pressure: $1 billion targets can be a source of excitement for investors, but they can also create enormous expectations that must be met.
What To Watch Next
Beckham may not be the company's only celebrity connection. Prenetics would appeal to new high-profile investors from sports, movie, or digital media who wish to be associated with a rapidly growing wellness brand. With more star power, IM8 would gain the credibility and attention it needs to establish itself as a top-tier name in the culture scene.
Bitcoin is the wildcard in Prenetics' strategy. A growing market may improve the company's balance sheet, and price declines may challenge its risk appetite.
Whether this combination of wellness and crypto is a long-term model or a short-lived experiment, it's setting a precedent. It may encourage other celebrity-backed brands to follow a similar path.
