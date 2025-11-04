Prenetics has announced a $48 million oversubscribed public equity raise with a potential of $216 million upon exercise of all issued warrants. The capital will fuel two key initiatives: the growth of IM8, the wellness brand founded with Beckham, and the creation of a corporate treasury based on Bitcoin accumulation, yes, Bitcoin, as a pillar of the company's financial strategy.

Digital currency has gone from being an experiment to an infrastructure. It is used to transfer money without middlemen, pay for goods from all over the world, and store value outside of traditional banks. Crypto cards are used for day-to-day transactions, small businesses accept stablecoins for payments, and freelancers pay invoices in Bitcoin. What was once unusual is now part of the global financial beat.

For Prenetics, this landscape demonstrates that crypto is no longer a speculative side project; it's a system that influences how people transact, invest, and interact with value. That evolution is well-suited to the global wellness model that IM8 is building and a Bitcoin treasury.

It signals that the brand is aware of where finance is going: towards agility, independence, and digital-first thinking. So it is no longer just "celebrity supplements." It's "celebrity supplements + crypto strategy."