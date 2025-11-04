Fake News: Prez's Eldest Son Donald Trump Jr. Blasts 'Dishonest' BBC Over 'Editing' His Dad's Capitol Riot's Speech

The first son took to social media to blast the "fake news" network after a whistleblower's memo claimed the president's speech about marching with supporters on January 6 was edited.

Donald Trump Jr. has slammed the BBC and their "dishonest" journalist following reports about the network editing a speech from his father, Donald Trump RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The whistleblower's memo claimed the video aired on Panorama, a week before the U.S. election, "completely misled" viewers as it showed Trump telling the crowd he would walk with them to the Capitol and "fight like hell," but actually said he would walk with them "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

According to the report, a whistleblower claimed the BBC "doctored" a video of Trump addressing his supporters protesting the 2020 election results in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021.

On X , Don Jr. shared a link to the report on the whistleblower's memo along with the caption, "The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s--- as the ones here in America!!!!"

The memo alleged Trump's speech to supporters on January 6 was edited and aired before the 2024 U.S. election.

BBC executives were additionally accused of ignoring concerns and internal complaints, including from their own watchdogs.

The dossier alleged the "mangled" footage made Trump "say things (he) never actually said" through an allegedly deceptive editing process, in which parts of his speech were spliced together with remarks he delivered nearly an hour later.

Footage of Trump's January 6 speech was included in the 19-page dossier on BBC bias. The report was compiled by a member of the network's standards committee.

While Trump's speech was highlighted as a key example in the dossier, the network has also been accused of "effective censorship" on transgender issues – and the BBC's Arabic service was also accused of being biased in coverage of Gaza.

Conservatives in the UK have since called for an investigation into the network.

Nigel Huddleston said: "These are extremely concerning revelations that could seriously undermine the brand and reputation of the BBC.

"The BBC license fee is justified on the basis of impartiality and trust. There can be no justification for this kind of deliberate manipulation and the spreading of misinformation.

"This is not the first time that evidence of bias at the BBC has emerged, but it is one of the most stark and alarming examples to date."