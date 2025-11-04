Your tip
Fake News: Prez's Eldest Son Donald Trump Jr. Blasts 'Dishonest' BBC Over 'Editing' His Dad's Capitol Riot's Speech

Split photo of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the BBC as 'fake news' following a whistleblower memo on an edited Donald Trump speech.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. has slammed the BBC and their "dishonest" journalist following reports about the network editing a speech from his father, Donald Trump RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first son took to social media to blast the "fake news" network after a whistleblower's memo claimed the president's speech about marching with supporters on January 6 was edited.

Don Jr. Slams BBC

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. shared the report and branded the BBC 'fake news' on social media.

On X, Don Jr. shared a link to the report on the whistleblower's memo along with the caption, "The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s--- as the ones here in America!!!!"

According to the report, a whistleblower claimed the BBC "doctored" a video of Trump addressing his supporters protesting the 2020 election results in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021.

The whistleblower's memo claimed the video aired on Panorama, a week before the U.S. election, "completely misled" viewers as it showed Trump telling the crowd he would walk with them to the Capitol and "fight like hell," but actually said he would walk with them "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Whistleblower's Memo on BBC Bias

Photo of Capitol rioters on January 6
Source: MEGA

The memo alleged Trump's speech to supporters on January 6 was edited and aired before the 2024 U.S. election.

Footage of Trump's January 6 speech was included in the 19-page dossier on BBC bias. The report was compiled by a member of the network's standards committee.

The dossier alleged the "mangled" footage made Trump "say things (he) never actually said" through an allegedly deceptive editing process, in which parts of his speech were spliced together with remarks he delivered nearly an hour later.

BBC executives were additionally accused of ignoring concerns and internal complaints, including from their own watchdogs.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 19-page dossier aimed to expose BBC bias.

While Trump's speech was highlighted as a key example in the dossier, the network has also been accused of "effective censorship" on transgender issues – and the BBC's Arabic service was also accused of being biased in coverage of Gaza.

Conservatives in the UK have since called for an investigation into the network.

Nigel Huddleston said: "These are extremely concerning revelations that could seriously undermine the brand and reputation of the BBC.

"The BBC license fee is justified on the basis of impartiality and trust. There can be no justification for this kind of deliberate manipulation and the spreading of misinformation.

"This is not the first time that evidence of bias at the BBC has emerged, but it is one of the most stark and alarming examples to date."

Trump '60 Minutes' Interview

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently sparked outrage after his '60 Minutes' interview was heavily edited.

Meanwhile, Trump sparked backlash after sitting down with CBS host Norah O'Donnell for a 60 Minutes interview.

Trump previously filed a lawsuit against the program claiming they unfairly edited then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris' interview prior to the 2024 election. Paramount, the network's parent company, later settled for $16 million.

Before the interview aired, O'Donnell noted the settlement did not include "an apology or admission of wrongdoing."

Social media users wasted no time calling out the president's heavily edited interview and accused the network of bending the knee to the Trump administration.

