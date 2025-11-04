Dick Cheney's Cardiologist Reveals Former Veep's Multiple Health Struggles After His Death Aged 84: 'He Was The Most Complicated Patient I Ever Cared For'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. Jonathan Reiner had overseen Cheney's care since 1998 and recalled how he suffered from numerous ailments over the years — but had always managed to pull through.

Dick Cheney's cardiologist has claimed the former vice president was "the most complicated patient" he ever cared for while opening up about his multiple health struggles.

Cheney had his first heart attack when he was just 37 in 1978.

Reiner noted that Cheney — described by many as the architect of the war on terror — sustained his first heart attack at age 37, while campaigning for Wyoming's at-large House seat in 1978.

"And he happened to be the vice president of the United States."

Opening up about his health issues shortly after his death was confirmed, Reiner said: "He was the most complicated patient I ever cared for.

Cheney went on to live a 'vigorous' life, says Dr. Jonathan Reiner, despite multiple heath issues.

He had "very premature heart disease," the physician said.

"When he had that heart attack, there was nothing that medicine really could do for people with heart attacks except hope they didn't die."

Yet, Cheney went on to live a "vigorous" life, Reiner said.

The polarizing figure served as secretary of defense under former President George H.W. Bush and CEO of Haliburton.

As vice president, he played a pivotal role in shaping the U.S. military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Throughout this time, he had several more heart attacks and also underwent a heart transplant in 2012, which he described as "the gift of life itself."