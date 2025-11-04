Dick Cheney's Cardiologist Reveals Former Veep's Multiple Health Struggles After His Death Aged 84: 'He Was The Most Complicated Patient I Ever Cared For'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Dick Cheney's cardiologist has claimed the former vice president was "the most complicated patient" he ever cared for while opening up about his multiple health struggles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. Jonathan Reiner had overseen Cheney's care since 1998 and recalled how he suffered from numerous ailments over the years — but had always managed to pull through.
Long History Of Heart Problems
Cheney — who served as vice president under former President George W. Bush — passed away due to complications of cardiac and vascular disease, as well as pneumonia, his family announced Tuesday.
Opening up about his health issues shortly after his death was confirmed, Reiner said: "He was the most complicated patient I ever cared for.
"And he happened to be the vice president of the United States."
Reiner noted that Cheney — described by many as the architect of the war on terror — sustained his first heart attack at age 37, while campaigning for Wyoming's at-large House seat in 1978.
He had "very premature heart disease," the physician said.
"When he had that heart attack, there was nothing that medicine really could do for people with heart attacks except hope they didn't die."
Yet, Cheney went on to live a "vigorous" life, Reiner said.
The polarizing figure served as secretary of defense under former President George H.W. Bush and CEO of Haliburton.
As vice president, he played a pivotal role in shaping the U.S. military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.
Throughout this time, he had several more heart attacks and also underwent a heart transplant in 2012, which he described as "the gift of life itself."
Medical Marvel
Cheney's survival in spite of these health issues is a testament to the advances of modern medicine, says Reiner.
The cardiologist added: "He was emblematic of what medicine has been able to do over the last half century in terms of treating people with coronary artery disease.
"Every time he approached one of these red lights because of his disease, medicine had just developed something that could help him," Reiner said, citing bypass surgery and coronary stents as examples.
While perceived by many as abrasive in the political arena, Cheney was agreeable when it came to his health regimen.
Reiner explained: "He was the easiest patient. He never let politics or his office get in the way of doing the right thing for his health."
In an official statement, his family revealed his wife, Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary, as well as other family members were by his side when he died.
"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," they added.
"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."