Kim Kardashian

'She Cannot Act!': Kim Kardashian's Role in New Legal Drama 'All's Fair' is Savaged By Unimpressed Viewers Who Branded Her 'Monotone' and 'Stiff'

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's acting has been blasted by viewers after her new legal drama 'All's Fair' was made available to stream.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's first major acting role has been savaged by unimpressed viewers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal critics of the reality star, 45, are out in full force after her new legal drama All's Fair became available to stream on Tuesday.

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian plays top-drawer divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Ryan Murphy series.

The SKIMS founder plays top-drawer divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Ryan Murphy series, which follows a team of female lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

The Hulu drama boasts a cast full of acclaimed stars including Naomi Watts, 57, Glenn Close, 78, Sarah Paulson, 50, and Niecy Nash, 55.

But Kardashian's bulky role in the series alongside the award-winning actresses has raised eyebrows, especially after viewers were able to view the opening episodes.

Her performance was branded "stiff" and "monotone" with another fan writing on X: "Kim Kardashian cannot act and she needs to stop touching her face."

A third chimed in: "Lmao Kim is so monotone I can't," while a fourth wrote: "Trying to watch All's Fair but I cant with Kim Kardashian."

Star-Studded Cast

Picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian, third from right, lines up alongside castmembers Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts.

Some questioned why Murphy felt the need to cast her, writing: "All those amazing actors and Ryan Murphy puts Kim Kardashian in it too.... WTAF?????#AllsFair"

"Need to understand why Ryan Murphy entertains Kim Kardashian's acting career," another added, while a separate user commented: "Yeah casting Kim Kardashian was the worst mistake they could've made for this show… it ruins the tone immediately because she cannot act. WHY WHY WHY."

All's Fair was first announced in December, the first series under Murphy's new overall deal at Disney.

It was reportedly partly inspired by Kardashian's actual lawyer, Laura Wasser, who represented her in divorce proceedings with Kanye West and Kris Humphries.

Super Professional

Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian admitted she felt the pressure acting alongside her talented castmembers so she had to take the job seriously.

Kardashian, her mother and manager Kris Jenner, and Murphy join Baitz and Baken as executive producers, with Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine contributing as writers and executive producers.

On linking up with the star-studded cast, Kardashian said. "Working with a cast like this I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared.

"What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional.

"These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day.

"It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."

picture of kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian recently revealed she wants to become a lawyer full-time in a dramatic career switch.

Speaking last month, Kardashian claimed she wants to give up her influencer lifestyle and become a "lawyer."

The mother-of-four has spent six years working on an apprenticeship — the unconventional path that allowed her to bypass law school — before officially wrapping the program on May 21, 2025.

And now she has confessed that she wants to take this up as her full-time job, saying: "I will be qualified in two weeks.

"I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want."

Kardashian is following in her father's footsteps with her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.

Robert Kardashian led a famous career as a defence attorney, most notably for O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

