'She Cannot Act!': Kim Kardashian's Role in New Legal Drama 'All's Fair' is Savaged By Unimpressed Viewers Who Branded Her 'Monotone' and 'Stiff'

The SKIMS founder plays top-drawer divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Ryan Murphy series, which follows a team of female lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

The Hulu drama boasts a cast full of acclaimed stars including Naomi Watts, 57, Glenn Close, 78, Sarah Paulson, 50, and Niecy Nash, 55.

But Kardashian's bulky role in the series alongside the award-winning actresses has raised eyebrows, especially after viewers were able to view the opening episodes.

Her performance was branded "stiff" and "monotone" with another fan writing on X: "Kim Kardashian cannot act and she needs to stop touching her face."

A third chimed in: "Lmao Kim is so monotone I can't," while a fourth wrote: "Trying to watch All's Fair but I cant with Kim Kardashian."