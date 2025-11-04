EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney's 'Assassination Fear' Revealed — Ex-Veep Had His Heart Defibrillator Disabled to Avoid Being Killed by Terrorists... and Ended Up Inspiring Showtime Series
Dick Cheney's fear that terrorists could hack into his personal heart defibrillator ended up inspiring a classic plotline in the Showtime drama Homeland, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former vice president had a well-documented history of health problems before his death Monday at age 84.
Cheney's family shared he passed away due to "complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."
The Republican mainstay had previously suffered five heart attacks and had a complete heart transplant in 2013 at the age of 71.
Cheney once revealed he was worried terrorists might try to kill him by using a wireless device to control his pacemaker, so in 2007, he had the device's wireless functions turned off.
Cheney's Decision Influenced 'Homeland'
Years later, Cheney's fear helped inspire a plot twist on the second season of the Claire Danes hit Showtime series Homeland.
In the episode titled "Broken Hearts", the fictional vice president, played by Jamey Sheridan, dies when terrorists use an electronic signal to interfere with his pacemaker.
Cheney later said the storyline really hit home for him: "I found it credible because I knew from the experience we had, and the necessity for adjusting my own device, that is was an accurate portrayal of what was possible."
A Final Goodbye
Cheney's long political career saw him serve as the White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Defense, and eventually vice president under George W. Bush.
In an official statement, his family revealed his wife, Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary, as well as other family members were by his side when he died.
"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," they added.
"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."
Turning on Trump
In his later years, Cheney, a lifelong Republican, broke ranks with his party and came down hard against Donald Trump during his second presidential run – despite initially supporting him in 2016.
Once Trump refused to accept defeat in 2020, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney changed his stance.
"In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Cheney said in a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter, Liz, who refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
"He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know."
When Trump ran against Kamala Harris in 2024, Cheney turned his back on the Republican party and supported Harris.
He said he did this due to his "duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution," insisting Trump "can never be trusted with power again."