EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney's 'Assassination Fear' Revealed — Ex-Veep Had His Heart Defibrillator Disabled to Avoid Being Killed by Terrorists... and Ended Up Inspiring Showtime Series

In his later years, Cheney, a lifelong Republican, broke ranks with his party and came down hard against Donald Trump during his second presidential run – despite initially supporting him in 2016.

Once Trump refused to accept defeat in 2020, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney changed his stance.

"In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Cheney said in a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter, Liz, who refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know."

When Trump ran against Kamala Harris in 2024, Cheney turned his back on the Republican party and supported Harris.

He said he did this due to his "duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution," insisting Trump "can never be trusted with power again."