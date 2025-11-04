'He Looks Absolutely Awful': Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' Interview Sparks Fresh Health Fears as Major Critic of 'Sweaty' Prez Blasts 'This Man Is Not Well!'

One of Trump's biggest, detractors pro-Democratic influencer Harry Sisson, 23, whom Trump had previously targeted on his Truth Social account with an AI video that showed him being drenched with feces during a No Kings protest, stated the business mogul looked "absolutely awful."

Writing on X, Sisson added: "He's incoherent, rambling, and looks like he's dripping in sweat. This man is not well!"

Other social media users were also quick to speculate something may be up with the president, who has been plagued by dementia rumors in recent months.

One wrote: "DJT actually looks like he has been sedated. The eyes are blank.

"He's on so much medication to keep him going in addition to having dementia.

"The two don't mix. It’s sickening!"