'He Looks Absolutely Awful': Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' Interview Sparks Fresh Health Fears as Major Critic of 'Sweaty' Prez Blasts 'This Man Is Not Well!'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' interview has raised further concerns for his well-being, despite president's claim his health is 'perfect'.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview has sparked fresh fears for his health.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the television appearance, filmed at the President's Mar-a-Lago resort, added to recent speculation regarding his well-being which surged in August after a week-long absence from the spotlight.

'Dripping In Sweat'

Source: @harryjsisson:X

Harry Sisson gives his assessment of Trump's interview.

One of Trump's biggest, detractors pro-Democratic influencer Harry Sisson, 23, whom Trump had previously targeted on his Truth Social account with an AI video that showed him being drenched with feces during a No Kings protest, stated the business mogul looked "absolutely awful."

Writing on X, Sisson added: "He's incoherent, rambling, and looks like he's dripping in sweat. This man is not well!"

Other social media users were also quick to speculate something may be up with the president, who has been plagued by dementia rumors in recent months.

One wrote: "DJT actually looks like he has been sedated. The eyes are blank.

"He's on so much medication to keep him going in addition to having dementia.

"The two don't mix. It’s sickening!"

'He's Losing It!'

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users also speculated whether the president's health is on the wane.

Another user suggested that the president has "a stroke" and is "easily losing it," urging the public to "pray for him."

When Trump reappeared after his break in August, he was pictured with a bruised hand coated in makeup, which the White House said was caused by "constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."

During an appearance on September 11 at an event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, many raised concerns about the president’s droopy facial expression, with some online speculating that he may have had a stroke.

Last month, Trump spoke about receiving an MRI scan, telling reporters that it was "perfect."

Stroke Rumors

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been the subject of stroke rumors following appearance at 9/11 memorial event.

However, former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman questioned the assessment, arguing that the timing of the president’s visit to Walter Reed Military Medical Center doesn’t add up.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Trump requires "extra care" when navigating stairs.

He was pictured tightly gripping the hand railing while descending Air Force One during a trip to Japan, fueling concerns about his health as he began his five-day Asia trip.

Trump previously joked about needing to be cautious navigating stairs during an unhinged rant at the U.S. Navy's 250th celebration.

While the politician admitted he will fall walking up or down a flight of stairs "one day," he claimed he's still a better "physical specimen" than his predecessor, Joe Biden.

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump admitted he now requires 'extra care' when navigating stairs.

Trump said at the time: "We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening.

"The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good... And I have to be careful because one day I'm gonna probably fall."

He made similar bizarre remarks about needing to be careful walking down stairs when he addressed top military brass at Quantico.

Trump told the audience of military officers: "I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs... like I’m on stairs like these stairs, I walk very slowly.

"Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record."

