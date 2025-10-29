Is Trump Super Sick? Late-Night Nemesis Stephen Colbert Fuels Theories About Prez’s Health After Mysterious MRI Scan
Oct. 29 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Stephen Colbert has fueled speculation about Donald Trump's health following an unusual trip to Walter Reed Medical Center, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the president, 79, confused a "very hard" cognitive exam for an IQ test while bragging about his results to reporters, the late night host insisted "something's wrong" with the 79-year-old.
Trump Mistakes Cognitive Exam for IQ Test
While speaking to reporters on Air Force One amid his Asia trip, Trump said: "I got an MRI. It was perfect.
"I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect."
Trump's admission immediately raised red flags, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted there was no need to panic about the president's health and the MRI was part of the check up.
The following night, Colbert, 61, openly questioned the results of the so-called routine MRI.
Colbert Questions Trump Health
Colbert noted an MRI is "usually something you only get when the doctors think something's wrong with you."
He said: "Quick reminder… People don't just get an MRI. It's usually something you only get when the doctors think something's wrong with you. Scans are typically ordered for disease detection and monitoring, or to detect bone or joint abnormalities."
The late night host also called out the White House for refusing to give details on why an MRI was ordered for the president, saying: "That's not comforting. What were they looking for?"
Trump bragging about his "IQ test" results followed intense scrutiny over his cognitive abilities, as many critics and experts claimed he's displaying signs of dementia.
The president's incoherent speeches, off-script ramblings and confusion, as well as visible bruises on his hands have all been highlighted as concerning behavior.
Colbert noted: "As a reminder, the cognitive test Trump took is not designed as a measure of intelligence or IQ. And not knowing the difference between those two things is one of the reasons they make you take a cognitive test."
Later in his opening monologue Colbert mocked Trump's behavior during his visit to Japan.
A video of the Commander-in-Chief being led through a room and failing to follow Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's lead has gone viral on social media amid dementia accusations.
The comedian mocked Trump: "There's Trump with the prime minister. He stops to salute the American flag. Then she goes, 'Hey, look at our flag.' And he goes, 'Nah, not really my type. Bye.' And off he shambles into the distance."
Colbert joked Trump's inability to stay focused and pay attention during the ceremony was like "taking grandpa to the mall."
He added: "Where'd he go? Where'd he go? Oh no. No. Oh my god. He's at Victoria's Secret. Pop Pop. No. Pop Pop. Don't salute the thongs. I hope that's saluting."
As RadarOnline.com reported, a psychologist claimed Trump has shown a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia."