EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Pushing Daughter Violet Affleck, 19, for Political Stardom After Speech About Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Goes Viral

Jennifer Garner is incredibly proud of her and Ben Affleck's eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who is studying at Yale, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's convinced that the highly intellectual teen has the right stuff for a golden career in politics in the not-too-distant future.

"For all the high-profile drama that came with the end of their marriage 10 years ago, you can't really fault Ben and Jen as parents," shared an insider.

"They raised Violet to be a concerned and informed citizen first, and a celebrity offspring second, and Violet's passionate, informed activism is a validation of that approach.