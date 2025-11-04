EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Pushing Daughter Violet Affleck, 19, for Political Stardom After Speech About Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Goes Viral
Nov. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Garner is incredibly proud of her and Ben Affleck's eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who is studying at Yale, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's convinced that the highly intellectual teen has the right stuff for a golden career in politics in the not-too-distant future.
"For all the high-profile drama that came with the end of their marriage 10 years ago, you can't really fault Ben and Jen as parents," shared an insider.
"They raised Violet to be a concerned and informed citizen first, and a celebrity offspring second, and Violet's passionate, informed activism is a validation of that approach.
Pushing Violet To Use Her Voice
"Of course, Jen and Ben have had legitimate political ambitions of their own over the years, and that's filtered down to their kids. Now it's clear that Violet has what it takes for a career in public policy – and even elected office."
According to the source, Jen is the main one pushing her girl into politics.
"Jen believes Violet can go far," said the insider. "She's encouraging her behind the scenes to stand up for what she believes in. Ben is more of a silent supporter, but Jen's saying, 'You go, girl.'"
Violet Standing Strong To Voice Opinions
In July 2024, two months after graduating from her private high school, Violet stood before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to argue why mask bans were wrong as long as COVID continues to strike.
"Hi, Violet Affleck, Los Angeles resident, first-time voter. I'm 18," she announced, going on to say she had experienced a "post-viral condition" in 2019, a year before the COVID pandemic shut down the world.
"I'm okay now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief," the teen proclaimed.
Violet Focusing On Her Studies
Violet is currently a sophomore at Yale, studying public health.
"Jen is thrilled that Violet hasn't let the family's status in Hollywood get in the way of her desire to make the world a better place," added the insider. "Her future looks incredibly bright."