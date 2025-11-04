Big Royal Jewels: Prince William's Bulge Goes Viral on Social Media — as Fans Joke 'That’s Why Harry Is Jealous of Him'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
Dashing Prince William has always been a handsome guy, but royal fans had even more to swoon over thanks to a sizable bulge in his pants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The future king's magic wand appeared to be outlined in the trousers he wore while visiting an island near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, November 4, causing fans to go wild about his impressive manhood.
'Jealous' Harry
William, 43, is in the South American country ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio, and took a trip to Paqueta, where he planted trees, played beach volleyball, and greeted native well-wishers.
But it was the outline of what fans perceived to be William's willy down the left side of his pant leg that got the most buzz over the royal visit.
"Ummmmm-am I the only one seeing things?" one fan asked on X while posting the photo allegedly showing the prince's crown jewels.
"Nope…but thanks for that. Now I know precisely what I'll be dreaming about," a second user melted, while a third got highly descriptive, writing, "Yikes, Prince William is packing! Looks like a baby arm holding an apple!"
Others pointed out how William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, must be envious, with a fourth laughing, "Now we know where the jealousy stems from."
Lucky Kate!
A fifth fan gushed about what a lucky lady William's wife, Kate Middleton, is with the prince's impressive trouser snake.
"No wonder Catherine is always smiling, omg," the user beamed, while a sixth raved, "Oh damn. Congratulations, Princess Catherine!"
Kate, 43, did not accompany William on his trip to Brazil for the Earthshot prize ceremony, staying behind in England with the couple's three children after the family had just moved into a new home, Forest Lodge, in Great Windsor Park.
Royal Hottie
This wasn't the first time William's physique impressed royal watchers.
When the prince encouraged others to get their COVID-19 vaccine in May, he rolled up the sleeve of his shirt nearly to his shoulder to take the jab himself, exposing bulging biceps.
As the future king, William is rarely seen shirtless or even in short sleeves, as his wardrobe has grown more formal as his ascension to the throne draws closer. So fans went wild for his buff physique, showing the prince definitely stays in great shape.
Power Player
While William won't become king until his "dying" cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, passes, he's already been making major moves in the best interests of the royal family.
The Prince of Wales was a strong force in getting his notoriously non-confrontational father to strip his scandal-plagued younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, of all of his royal titles in the wake of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
William reportedly wants to strip Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles when he becomes king, as well as their "HRH" status.
The couple has continued to cash in on their regal status despite sensationally quitting the royal family in 2020 and later trashing the monarchy in interviews.
"There is no way King William will stand for the continued use of the Sussex titles," a close friend said in June after Markle used her title and HRH in a gifting note to a friend. "They will be stripped from them as he is determined to find a way."