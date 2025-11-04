Taylor Swift Sparks Wild 'Time Travel' Theory After Fans Spot Singer in 1997 George Michael Music Video — and Claim It's Her Most Outrageous 'Easter Egg' Ever
Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift’s fans believe they’ve spotted the singer in a George Michael video — released in 1997.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Swifties are getting all excited about the discovery, joking the cameo could be her greatest ever "Easter Egg," a nickname for her hidden clues and references to her music and personal life.
'Cracked Time Traveling'
A Swift lookalike appears towards the end of Michael's Father Figure music video, two years before the superstar was even born.
The blurred image comes after Swift, 35, released a song called Father Figure on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was inspired by Michael's hit tune and incorporates part of its melody.
The music video has been making waves online, with one fan writing: "She went back in time" and another adding, "The Life of a Time Traveler…!"
Who's That In The Background?
Another joked about Swift's love of hiding clues for fans, writing: "How long can I hint an Easter egg? Can I hint for like 38 years?
"This explains how she does Easter eggs 3 to 5 years in advance. I'm glad we cracked the code finally.
"So you're telling me she hinted for this song 38 years ago, two years before she was born? What a genius."
"She was -2 years old," someone else chimed in.
"I mean she would have been negative two so definitely would have to be a time traveler. But she's Taylor so you never know," someone else wrote.
Michael — who passed away in 2016 — released Father Figure as part of his album Faith, which went on to become a major commercial success.
The song explores a passionate relationship in which the singer wants to care for and protect the person he loves.
Surprise 'Cameo'
Swift's song features an interpolation of Michael’s track, incorporating a re-recorded version of its melody and lyrics.
Because of this, Michael is credited as a co-writer on the track.
Swift's version of the iconic song appears to take aim at Scooter Braun's purchase of her masters from Scott Borchetta six years ago.
Braun bought the master recordings of Swift's first six albums in June 2019 in a controversial deal worth an estimated $300million.
The singer complained six years ago how she wasn't given a proper opportunity to obtain the masters for herself.
She announced she finally bought the masters earlier this year.
It's not the first time Swift ignited time travel theories.
In 2023, fans found an advert which aired eight years before Swift was born, claiming the singer was in it.
Swifties did a double take upon watching the commercial for Glamour Gals dolls collection from 1981.
The singer was born in 1989 but when the video was posted on TikTok, fans questioned if it really is her in the advert.
The video was accompanied with the caption: "This 1981 commercial is proof that Taylor Swift is a time traveler."