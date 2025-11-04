Dick Cheney’s Hunting Horror Resurfaces: Daughter of the Man the Ex-Veep Shot in the Face Has Questionable Reaction to His Death
Nov. 4 2025, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
The daughter of the man former Vice President Dick Cheney shot in the face said she is still triggered by the "unfortunate incident" decades later, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cheney is being remembered and mourned after his passing on Monday at age 84.
Cheney 'Shot' His Friend
During a quail hunting trip at a ranch in south Texas in 2006, Cheney accidentally fired a shotgun loaded with birdshot at businessman Harry Whittington.
Although not fatal, the then 78-year-old was riddled with hundreds of tiny pellets and sustained damage to much of the right side of his body.
Whittington also suffered a collapsed lung and damage to his face, neck and torso. A week after the shooting, one of the pellets lodged near his heart caused a minor heart attack, but Whittington was able to make a full recovery.
He died in 2023 at the age of 95.
Apologies Owed
After the shooting, it would be Whittington who would issue a formal apology to Cheney, saying "My family and I are deeply sorry for everything Vice President Cheney and his family have had to deal with."
However, the aftermath of the shooting has stayed with Whittington's daughter, Sally May, who, when asked to reflect on the scary incident, bitterly told the Daily Mail: "We've been having thoughts on it since February 11, 2006," before coldly adding: "I don't think Cheney was a great shot."
She said she was still waiting for the former veep to issue an apology of his own.
"I think Cheney thought he apologized, but my family didn't really," the daughter added.
'Accidents Happen'
Much like her father, Sally tried to take the high road, explaining: "It was just a very unfortunate incident, but as my dad said, accidents happen."
Shortly after the shooting, Harry told reporters: "We all assume certain risks in what we do, in what activities we pursue," and added that the incident involved "a cloud of misfortune and sadness that is not easy to explain, especially with those who are not familiar with the great sport of quail hunting."
Years later, Sally agreed, and clarified: "It was an accident, and my father handled it very respectfully, as he always did... It was just a funny kind of incident in our family's life."
Cheney's Heart Health
Cheney would go on to lead a robust political career, and was still a public figure until his death Monday from complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.
The Republican mainstay had a well-documented history of heart problems, having previously suffered five heart attacks. He had a complete heart transplant in 2013 at the age of 71.
In an official statement, his family revealed his wife, Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary, as well as other family members, were with him when he died.
"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," they added.
"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."