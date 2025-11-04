Dick Cheney’s Hunting Horror Resurfaces: Daughter of the Man the Ex-Veep Shot in the Face Has Questionable Reaction to His Death

During a quail hunting trip at a ranch in south Texas in 2006, Cheney accidentally fired a shotgun loaded with birdshot at businessman Harry Whittington.

Although not fatal, the then 78-year-old was riddled with hundreds of tiny pellets and sustained damage to much of the right side of his body.

Whittington also suffered a collapsed lung and damage to his face, neck and torso. A week after the shooting, one of the pellets lodged near his heart caused a minor heart attack, but Whittington was able to make a full recovery.

He died in 2023 at the age of 95.