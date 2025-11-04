Birthday Behind Bars: Inside Diddy's Sad Celebration With His New Prison Pals — Days After Photos Showed the Sex Beast Looking Unrecognizable

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday celebration on November 4 looks a lot different behind bars.

The disgraced music mogul's birthday feast has been announced days after he was seen looking unrecognizable while hanging out with fellow inmates in the yard at his new prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After raising concerns for his safety and lodging complaints about the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held since his September 2024 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Combs was transferred to the cushy New Jersey facility to serve his 50-month sentence.