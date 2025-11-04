Birthday Behind Bars: Inside Diddy's Sad Celebration With His New Prison Pals — Days After Photos Showed the Sex Beast Looking Unrecognizable
Nov. 4 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday celebration on November 4 looks a lot different behind bars.
The disgraced music mogul's birthday feast has been announced days after he was seen looking unrecognizable while hanging out with fellow inmates in the yard at his new prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After raising concerns for his safety and lodging complaints about the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held since his September 2024 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Combs was transferred to the cushy New Jersey facility to serve his 50-month sentence.
Instead of spending his birthday indulging in culinary delicacies washed down with top-shelf liquor and expensive champagne, Combs was given a rigid meal schedule with limited options.
The birthday boy reportedly started his day promptly at 6 A.M. and had the choice of bland bran flakes cereal, a breakfast cake or whole wheat toast with jam, and a glass of skim milk.
When lunchtime rolled around at 11 A.M., Combs' choices slightly improved with prison chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger. His lunch options included a side of toast or garlic bread.
If Combs chooses to extend his lunch spread, he has the choice of fruit or dessert.
Late night feasts followed by bottle service at celebrity hotspots are a distant memory for Combs at Fort Dix, where dinner is served at 4:30 P.M.
To cap off his birthday meals, Combs will chow down on cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad and green beans, as well as a salad with a variety of dressing choices.
No birthday cake will be served in the rapper's honor, but the 56-year-old can have a slice of pie.
While this isn't the first birthday Combs has celebrated in custody, he will have to adjust to his new normal as has two more birthdays in prison to look forward to as his release date has been set for May 8, 2028.
Combs is seemingly adjusting and making friends at his new facility.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was spotted hanging with former NBA star Sebastian Telfair earlier this week.
The former Boston Celtics player was spotted with Combs in photos taken of the prison yard. In the snaps, Combs looked unrecognizable with a noticeable gray beard, puffy jacket and beanie.
Combs pleaded with the court to transfer him to the minimum-security prison, which is about 90-minutes outsides of New York City, so he could maintain communication with his family as he serves the nearly four-year sentence.
At Fort Dix, Combs will also be able to participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program.
He can also enjoy dormitory style housing instead of MDC Brooklyn's cold cells, as well as outdoor activities and a weight room.