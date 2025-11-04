Your tip
Chaos on 'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Cuts to Commercial Break as Co-Host Sunny Hostin and MAGA Firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene Clash Live On-Air

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sunny Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube

Greene and Hostin got in a clash over how the politician has been wrongly perceived over the years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversial appearance on The View went off the rails when panelist Sunny Hostin got into it with the MAGA queen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Republican congresswoman, 51, originally received kudos from the hard-left-leaning ladies for her strong opposition to her party's leaders' refusal to end the government shutdown.

Still, Hostin, 57, couldn't help but poke the bear over Greene's former QAnon beliefs.

An 'Evolution' in Greene?

Photo of 'The View' panel
Source: The View/YouTube

The panelists kept asking Greene if she changed her Republican beliefs.

When the panelists began praising Greene's seemingly more moderate views, she had to correct them that she was still a proud Republican.

"Look, I like Donald Trump and I fought for him to win," she raved, noting that she also aligned with the president's views on such topics as illegal immigration and securing the border, adding, "That's not a political party thing."

"I'm sitting here just stumped because you are a very different person than I thought you were," Hostin told the right-wing darling, who responded, "Well, you've only seen me in clips and headlines, and that's not fair."

The former prosecutor then questioned MTG about "promoting conspiracy theories like QAnon," wondering, "Why the change, why the evolution?"

Greene had to remind her, "This is the first time you've met me. I'm not on the left."

She added: "There are lies that come from both sides, let's be honest with one another."

Heating Up!

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sunny Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube

Hostin kept prodding Greene about whether she 'believes in the QAnon conspiracies anymore.'

Greene went on to tell the panelists that they are "all victims of the political industrial complex" when it comes to "this two-party fighting" thanks to social media.

Hostin dug in once again, asking Greene again about QAnon conspiracies.

"No, I haven't changed. I was a victim, just like you were, of media lies and stuff you read on social media. You all have attacked me many times on this show," she reminded Hostin, adding the punches came from "things you read about me that weren't true."

Hostin continued to ratchet up the heat, saying she made her claims off "clips we've seen," as Greene blasted back: "That were taken out of context."

"The Jewish space lasers, what was that about?" Joy Behar jumped in to ask.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, seeing tensions rise, swooped in to cut off the conversation and urge a commercial break proclaiming, "Let's take a second."

'They Wanted Us to Fight'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: The View/YouTube

Greene was the first Republican politician to appear on 'The View' in 2025.

The tactic worked, as by the time the show returned from the break, temperatures had cooled down and the women went back to a civilized exchange.

Greene even praised the ladies of The View during a discussion about free speech, gushing, "I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way. And I think we need more of that in America. I really do."

The MAGA firebrand added, "A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things. They wanted all of us to fight."

Hostin thanked Greene for not going on the attack when things became testy.

"No, I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white, and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds. And I think it takes women to have the maturity to sew it back together," the Georgia politician declared.

ABC Investigation

Photo of 'The View' panel
Source: The View/YouTube

'The View' was singled out for only booking liberal guests while not bringing on conservative voices.

Greene marked the first appearance by a Republican politician in ages, as The View came under fire for only booking left-leaning guests, prompting an investigation by ABC.

In July, the media watchdog group Media Research Center released a report showing that the show booked zero right-wing guests to discuss politics in the first seven months of 2025, with 102 liberal voices appearing, leading to further accusations that the chat fest had become a liberal echo chamber.

"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," an ABC insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter at the time. "But the data is clear, and now there's pressure to fix it."

