Chaos on 'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Cuts to Commercial Break as Co-Host Sunny Hostin and MAGA Firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene Clash Live On-Air

When the panelists began praising Greene's seemingly more moderate views, she had to correct them that she was still a proud Republican.

"Look, I like Donald Trump and I fought for him to win," she raved, noting that she also aligned with the president's views on such topics as illegal immigration and securing the border, adding, "That's not a political party thing."

"I'm sitting here just stumped because you are a very different person than I thought you were," Hostin told the right-wing darling, who responded, "Well, you've only seen me in clips and headlines, and that's not fair."

The former prosecutor then questioned MTG about "promoting conspiracy theories like QAnon," wondering, "Why the change, why the evolution?"

Greene had to remind her, "This is the first time you've met me. I'm not on the left."

She added: "There are lies that come from both sides, let's be honest with one another."