Prince William

The Shocking Death of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pal: TV Star Friend Dies After Plunging 100Ft From Iconic Rooftop Bar in London

Split photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Ben Duncan
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton's university pal Ben Duncan has died after falling from a London rooftop bar.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton's university pal, Ben Duncan, has tragically died after falling 100 feet to his death at a London hotspot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duncan, a British socialite who appeared on the U.K.'s Big Brother in 2010, died at age 45 on Thursday, October 30 after he fell from the seventh floor at the Trafalgar St. James Hotel rooftop bar.

Photo of Ben Duncan
Source: MEGA

Police officiers 'responded to concerns for a man on the roof' at the Trafalgar St. James Hotel.

Local police reportedly confirmed Duncan's death in a statement saying "officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster."

The incident was said to take place shortly before 11 P.M. local time.

While responding officer attempted to calm the situation, police said "the man sadly fell from height."

Photo of Ben Duncan
Source: MEGA

Police said Duncan's death was 'unexpected' but 'suspicious.'

The statement noted: "Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Police noted while Duncan's "death is unexpected" but "non-suspicious."

After falling from the seven-story building, Duncan's body was said to be found in Spring Gardens next to Trafalgar Square. High screens were also said to be erected around the edge of the rooftop bar.

Photo of St Andrews
Source: MEGA

Duncan was among William and Kate's inner circle while they were students at St Andrews.

A London Ambulance service recalled the distressing event in a separate interview. The source said: "We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and paramedics from our hazardous area response team.

"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London's Air Ambulance. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

Duncan first became acquainted with the future king and queen while they were students at St Andrews in Scotland.

Duncan Recalls Kate's Infamous Catwalk Moment

Photo of Kate Middleton's dress worn at the student fashion show
Source: MEGA

Duncan recalled the moment William became mesmerized with Kate at a student fashion show.

The future reality show contestant was among the couple's inner circle and was at the infamous student fashion show where Kate donned a see-through dress that William couldn't ignore.

Duncan recalled the fashion show in a previous interview, saying: "It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls.

"(Kate) was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. (William) was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks. She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again."

He added: "The whole history of the monarchy had been altered."

In addition to his friendship with William and Kate, Duncan rubbed shoulders with other prominent U.K. figures. Broadcasting executive Mike Hollingsworth remembered the media personality in a touching tribute on Facebook.

Hollingsworth wrote: "My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us. He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up.

"He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style.

"The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji."

