The Shocking Death of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pal: TV Star Friend Dies After Plunging 100Ft From Iconic Rooftop Bar in London

The future reality show contestant was among the couple's inner circle and was at the infamous student fashion show where Kate donned a see-through dress that William couldn't ignore.

Duncan recalled the fashion show in a previous interview, saying: "It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls.

"(Kate) was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. (William) was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks. She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again."

He added: "The whole history of the monarchy had been altered."