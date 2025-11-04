Goodbye to the Belly Rolls! Singer Jelly Roll Looks Completely Unrecognizable During Show After Dropping 200 Pounds
Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
Former chunk Jelly Roll has no more belly rolls thanks to his dramatic 200-plus-pound weight loss, as seen in an intimate new video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country-rock singer, 40, performed an acoustic set for fans in Australia, where he was seen with a flat stomach —a far cry from when he weighed more than 500 pounds.
Svelte New Frame
Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, was seen belting out his song Liar to a select group of fans at Nova's Red Room in Melbourne.
At one point, the microphone failed, and a new one was brought to the singer, who was wearing a denim jean jacket that covered his slimmed-down frame.
After being able to launch back into the song, Jelly Roll raised his hand above his head to show that his stomach was now nearly flat, with a black T-shirt hugging his svelte new frame as he danced about the stage in a way he was unable to in his morbidly obese days.
'He Looks Amazing'
Fans went wild over the singer's incredible weight loss, finally getting an up-close look at his jaw-dropping transformation.
"I can't get over just how healthy and vibrant he looks. I'm so pumped for him," one person gushed in the video's comments, while a second wrote, "Jelly Roll is looking amazing. I'm so proud of him."
"Wow, he looks so good. I didn’t know he lost so much weight," a third raved, while a fourth joked, "I wanna see Jelly in some tight Luke Bryan jeans. He don't need them baggy pants no more. If you got it, you might as well show it off. He looks amazing."
Food Addiction Battle
Jelly Roll has been open about his weight-loss journey and how he needed to kick his food addiction to start shedding the pounds.
“It’s been all food. I’m working out, I’m walking. But what I’ve learned is that, as I’m losing weight, by nature I just want to go walking and do more stuff cause I’m lighter. I feel better," the Save Me singer shared during an October 2024 podcast appearance where he revealed he'd lost 100 pounds and was down to 420 at the time.
The "lifelong food addict" credited his band with setting up basketball tournaments they'd take part in while he was on his arena tour, and revealed he worked out "every day" by walking the steps of the venues in addition to hitting the gym.
Jelly Roll opened up about working with a nutritionist, saying he only ate his prescribed meals twice a day with a "fruit snack in between" in addition to practicing intermittent fasting.
EXCLUSIVE: David Harbour's Troubles Pile Up — How Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bullying' Claims Were 'Purposely Timed' After Ex Lily Allen Released Scathing Album About Their Split
Excess Skin Removal Plans
Jelly Roll's last official weight update came in May, when podcaster and ESPN personality Pat McAfee told him, "It looks like you lost a person," about his eye-popping transformation.
"I started at 540 pounds, and I was 357 pounds this morning, baby," he proudly responded before sharing his new weight goal. "I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden."
In July, Jelly Roll dished, "I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. I’m gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring in SummerSlam," which took place in early August.
As for where his excess skin went, the rocker revealed at the time that he was planning to undergo surgery to have it removed.
"I'm gonna have to get my skin cut. I’m gonna have to, because it’s interfering with me and my daily functions. It’s not even an aesthetic thing," he dished.
While it's unclear what his current weight is, Jelly Roll is now slim enough to fit into designer clothing without any alterations.
"I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," the Nashville native raved while sharing a photo wearing the brand's chic items in September.