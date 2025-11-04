Goodbye to the Belly Rolls! Singer Jelly Roll Looks Completely Unrecognizable During Show After Dropping 200 Pounds

Jelly Roll's last official weight update came in May, when podcaster and ESPN personality Pat McAfee told him, "It looks like you lost a person," about his eye-popping transformation.

"I started at 540 pounds, and I was 357 pounds this morning, baby," he proudly responded before sharing his new weight goal. "I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden."

In July, Jelly Roll dished, "I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. I’m gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring in SummerSlam," which took place in early August.

As for where his excess skin went, the rocker revealed at the time that he was planning to undergo surgery to have it removed.

"I'm gonna have to get my skin cut. I’m gonna have to, because it’s interfering with me and my daily functions. It’s not even an aesthetic thing," he dished.

While it's unclear what his current weight is, Jelly Roll is now slim enough to fit into designer clothing without any alterations.

"I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," the Nashville native raved while sharing a photo wearing the brand's chic items in September.