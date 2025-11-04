Your tip
Millie Bobby Brown
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: David Harbour's Troubles Pile Up — How Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bullying' Claims Were 'Purposely Timed' After Ex Lily Allen Released Scathing Album About Their Split

Mllie bobby brown, david harbour and lily allen
Source: mega

David Harbour is facing accusations from co-star Millie Bobby Brown and ex-wife Lily Allen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

It's no coincidence harassment charges have suddenly come to light against David Harbour, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actor is facing a double whammy of bad publicity after he was recently revealed to be at the center of cheating claims made by ex-wife Lily Allen.

'Stranger Things' and Stranger Timing

photo of David Harbour
Source: mega

Harbour is in the middle of a personal PR crisis.

Harbour is trying to save his career after his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season.

The 50-year-old, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint several months ago.

Now publicity experts wonder if the sudden "discovery" of the complaint was actually "strategic timing" while Harbour's reputation is already destabilized.

"This situation is especially complicated because David is experiencing multiple, overlapping PR crises," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told Radar.

"The timing of these accusations being made public — coming just days after his ex-wife Lily Allen’s album dropped with references to alleged infidelity — is not accidental."

Harbour's Career Collapse

photo of millie bobby brown
Source: mega

Brown accused him of bullying and harassing her on the set of 'Stranger Things'.

So far, Netflix has not addressed the allegations, as the streamer prepares to heavily promote the final season of their record-setting series.

Hurley said in this case, silence may be golden for Harbour.

"Because Stranger Things is gearing up for a major promotional cycle, his response will likely be influenced, if not controlled, by Netflix and contractual communications parameters," she explained.

The expert said she expects Harbour to take the well-traveled Hollywood route of "laying low" while avoiding direct comment and letting the news cycle move on.

"Silence alone will not fully repair this, but missteps right now could worsen the narrative," she added. "I would not be surprised if he kept quiet until it fades out."

The Aftermath of the Investigation

photo of david harbour
Source: mega

Harbour's best bet may be to lie low for awhile.

Insiders said the investigation brought on by Brown, who is now 21, went on for months.

One source revealed, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations."

The young star reportedly had a personal representative with her on set throughout filming of the final series.

While the outcome of Brown's complaints remains undisclosed, the claims did not involve any sexual misconduct.

Lily Allen Sings Out

david harbour and lily allen
Source: mega

His ex-wife Allen appears to have targeted him with a brutal new revenge album.

However, the allegations come hot on the heels of Allen's new album West End Girl – a blistering collection of tracks about betrayal, lust, and heartbreak with some not-so-subtle references to Harbour. And insiders say the album's timing could once again take away from Harbour's successes.

"It definitely feels calculated," said one industry source. "David's on the brink of a major career moment, but instead of celebrating that, he's dealing with headlines about Lily's songs and what they imply. It's landed at the worst possible time for him."

A friend of the singer claimed: "Lily was very intentional with this album. After keeping her head down for so long, she wanted to tell her version before David stepped into the spotlight. It's her way of reclaiming the narrative – and making sure he knows she's not to be underestimated."

