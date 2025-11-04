EXCLUSIVE: David Harbour's Troubles Pile Up — How Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bullying' Claims Were 'Purposely Timed' After Ex Lily Allen Released Scathing Album About Their Split

Harbour is trying to save his career after his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season.

The 50-year-old, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint several months ago.

Now publicity experts wonder if the sudden "discovery" of the complaint was actually "strategic timing" while Harbour's reputation is already destabilized.

"This situation is especially complicated because David is experiencing multiple, overlapping PR crises," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told Radar.

"The timing of these accusations being made public — coming just days after his ex-wife Lily Allen’s album dropped with references to alleged infidelity — is not accidental."