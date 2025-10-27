Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Revealed... as Disgraced Rapper Pins Pardon Hopes on Trump While He Rots Behind Bars

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' countdown to freedom has officially started as the disgraced rapper has been given a prison release date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs, 55, who has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest, can officially circle May 8, 2028, on the calendar as his release date, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Bad Boy Records co-founder was sentenced to 50 months, roughly four years, behind bars after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.