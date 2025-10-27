Your tip
RadarOnline
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Revealed... as Disgraced Rapper Pins Pardon Hopes on Trump While He Rots Behind Bars

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been given a release date following his sentencing last month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' countdown to freedom has officially started as the disgraced rapper has been given a prison release date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs, 55, who has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest, can officially circle May 8, 2028, on the calendar as his release date, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Bad Boy Records co-founder was sentenced to 50 months, roughly four years, behind bars after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs' Release Date Revealed

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' release date has been set for May 8, 2028.

While Combs' 50-month sentence was certainly longer than the 14 months his defense team was pushing for, the prison stay was far short of the 11 years behind bars the prosecution sought.

After a grueling eight-week-long trial, Combs was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering.

Prosecutors accused Combs of running a twisted and sophisticated criminal ring, which included sex trafficking, drugs, sexual abuse, physical violence, and other offenses, which Combs vehemently denied and pleaded not guilty to. He's currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

Combs Living in 'Inhumane' Conditions

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

A longtime pal alleged Combs was nearly killed while in custody at MDC Brooklyn.

Combs may have a release date to look forward to, but life behind bars has been a far cry from his luxury lifestyle.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the music mogul was said to narrowly escape being murdered while he slept after an inmate allegedly snuck into his cell and held a shank to his throat.

Longtime friend Charlucci Finney reportedly revealed, "He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

Finney said he believed the incident was intended to "intimidate" Combs, saying, "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him."

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has appealed his conviction as his legal team sought a presidential pardon.

He added: "It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

While the alleged incident is shocking, it's the exact scenario Combs' lawyers have warned about when arguing for the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker to be transferred to a different facility.

Combs' legal team has slammed MDC Brooklyn over its "hellhole conditions," and he has branded the facility "dreadful" and "inhumane."

Combs' Lawyers Push for Trump Pardon

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump previously suggested it was unlikely he would pardon the rapper.

Meanwhile, Combs' defense team has been working overtime trying to secure a pardon from President Donald Trump, who kicked off his second term in the White House with a sweeping pardon for January 6th offenders.

Unfortunately for Combs, sources claimed after his attorneys spent considerable time "making calls" about their client's fate, Trump's camp had stopped answering the phone.

An insider shared: "He really thought it was a done deal. He was telling people he'd be out in weeks. Now reality's sinking in."

Trump was recently pressed about his thoughts on pardoning Combs – and his answer left little hope for the rapper and his defense team.

When asked if his answer on a Combs pardon would be "no," Trump replied: "I would say so, yeah."

