Taylor Swift's Latest Fallout: Singer in Shock Feud with 'Little Brother' Ed Sheeran Sparked by 'Sneaky Move' which 'Strained' Close Bond
Oct. 17 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift has suffered a fresh fallout with an A-list star, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that following her feud with ex-BFF Blake Lively, the singer’s friendship with “little brother” Ed Sheeran is now on the brink of collapse.
Record Release Row
And it's all related to her new album Life Of A Showgirl, as Brit singer and former collaborator Sheeran, 34, is reportedly unhappy Swift released her record so soon to his.
The Galway Girl hitmaker brought out his album Play on September 12, which was followed by Swift's new material weeks later — which knocked him off the top of the charts.
A music insider told The Daily Mail: "Ed takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases.
"He announced his album with four months' notice, but then Taylor announced hers for just two weeks after.
"It left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped. He was very much put out and understandably peeved.
"It’s not the first time that Taylor has done something like this. She's got form."
Form For 'Chart Blocking'
Last year, the Love Story singer, 35, was criticised for "chart blocking" when she released new album variants, exclusive to the U.K, the week another Brit singer Charli xcx released her Brat album.
Swift's move blocked Charli from the top spot of the albums chart, thereby maintaining her own at number one spot for her The Tortured Poets Department album.
She also saw off Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft album, which threatened Swift's run at the top of the U.S. charts. As Eilish looked close to taking the top spot,
Swift released three new digital album download variants and a new CD version of her album.
Each variant contained a new song exclusive only to that version of the album, encouraging devoted fans to buy every new version and keep Swift at the top of the charts.
Longterm Friends
Swift and Sheeran have been friends for over a decade after collaborating on their 2012 single Everything Has Changed, and the flame-haired star later supported her on tour.
The pair both recently attended Selena Gomez’s wedding where they both gave speeches, but the topic of album release dates was not discussed.
Swift’s fallout with Sheeran comes after her friendship with Gossip Girl star Lively hit the skids.
The singer distanced herself from Lively after she became embroiled in her legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
Swift's new album appeared to contain multiple songs aimed squarely at her – a move insiders told RadarOnline.com mark the singer's "most brutal" snub of the actress yet.
The inclusion of a song named "Ruin the Friendship" that sent social media into meltdown, with fans speculating that it referenced the actress.
Another track, "CANCELLED!," quickly fueled the theory, with online users claiming both songs were "very thinly veiled" attacks on Lively.
A friend close to both women said: "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this.
"Hearing those songs has hit her hard, and seeing people online convinced they're about her just makes it even more painful."