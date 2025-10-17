Taylor Swift's Latest Fallout: Singer in Shock Feud with 'Little Brother' Ed Sheeran Sparked by 'Sneaky Move' which 'Strained' Close Bond

And it's all related to her new album Life Of A Showgirl, as Brit singer and former collaborator Sheeran, 34, is reportedly unhappy Swift released her record so soon to his.

The Galway Girl hitmaker brought out his album Play on September 12, which was followed by Swift's new material weeks later — which knocked him off the top of the charts.

A music insider told The Daily Mail: "Ed takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases.

"He announced his album with four months' notice, but then Taylor announced hers for just two weeks after.

"It left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped. He was very much put out and understandably peeved.

"It’s not the first time that Taylor has done something like this. She's got form."