Alec Baldwin
Exclusive

Alec Baldwin's Toughest Gig Yet! Disgraced Actor Cared for All Seven Kids Solo as Wife Hilaria Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' With a Bunch of Hunks

Alec Baldwin Hilaria
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin cared for seven kids alone while Hilaria competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' with hunks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

While wife Hilaria made moves on DWTS, Alec Baldwin plodded to the beat of a different drum as he wranglede their seven kids all by his lonesome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bedraggled Alec, 67, was spotted at New York City's Chelsea Piers trying to herd the septet of sibs while looking haggard, unshaven and slovenly.

Solo Parenting Time

alec baldwin solo parenting hilaria dwts
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin was seen at New York City's Chelsea Piers looking weary while managing his seven children.

"He looked terrible – bags under his eyes, hair all over the place," said an onlooker. "You could tell he's exhausted."

Sources said Hilaria, 41, spent "up to eight hours a day" perfecting her dance routines while Alec carried the load at home.

"He loves his kids, but it was nonstop," revealed an insider. "Alec Baldwin may be an Oscar nominee, but he's played the toughest role of his career: Mr. Mom."

Hilaria's 'DWTS' Came To An End

alec baldwin solo parenting hilaria dwts
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin is dedicating up to eight hours daily to rehearsing her Spanish-themed 'DWTS' routines.

Season 34 of DWTS kicked off on September 16 and before Hilaria was kicked off, her celeb rivals included zookeeper Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

After the shocking elimination, Baldwin claimed "mean girls" are to blame for why she got voted off.

"I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls," Baldwin recently told Us Weekly.

"I guess what people were doing is, they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us," she claimed. "So they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base."

