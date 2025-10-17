EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Toughest Gig Yet! Disgraced Actor Cared for All Seven Kids Solo as Wife Hilaria Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' With a Bunch of Hunks

Season 34 of DWTS kicked off on September 16 and before Hilaria was kicked off, her celeb rivals included zookeeper Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

After the shocking elimination, Baldwin claimed "mean girls" are to blame for why she got voted off.

"I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls," Baldwin recently told Us Weekly.

"I guess what people were doing is, they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us," she claimed. "So they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base."