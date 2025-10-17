EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley's 'Boosted' Boobs Leave Fans Buzzing! Posh Model Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Putting 'Increased Cleavage' on Full Display
Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Busty British beauty Elizabeth Hurley has been flashing even more ample cleavage – amid whispers she's boosted her boobs for beau Billy Ray Cyrus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old bombshell unveiled her new look at a recent awards show, and pals suspect she's upped her assets by at least a cup size.
Plastic Surgery Rumors
"Liz may say she's not a fan of plastic surgery, but there are still rumors that she's had some work done, like Botox, and other noninvasive treatments," shared an insider.
"Now people are buzzing about her boobs. She's obviously done something to increase her cleavage.
"Liz is a strong, independent lady and if she's done anything cosmetically, she would do it for herself first. But it wouldn't be too far-fetched to guess she got her boobs done to please Billy Ray, too."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hurley and the country hunk, 64, confirmed their unlikely romance by posting a cozy snap on Easter Sunday. They met and became friends while working on the movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022.
Sparks flared earlier this year when Hurley reached out to Cyrus after his disastrous marriage to Firerose blew up, and they've been together ever since.
Added the source: "Billy Ray thinks Liz is the sexiest woman he's ever met and considers himself a lucky guy. Now, from the looks of her, there's more of Liz to love."
'Vampire Breast' Procedure
EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... Kristin Davis Was Blindsided! 'Sex and the City' Star Admits She Was Shocked After HBO Axed the Show Over 'Low Ratings'
Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen believes the fullness of Hurley's cleavage could be due to a "Vampire Breast" procedure, a nonsurgical breast lift that uses the patient's own blood to stimulate collagen production and encourage tissue regeneration for fuller-looking breasts.
"It might be she got a 'Vampire Breast' procedure," Dr. Cohen, whose website is robertcohenmd.com, told RadarOnline.com.
"They're a little bit sagging, but I'm not seeing a scar."