EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley's 'Boosted' Boobs Leave Fans Buzzing! Posh Model Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Putting 'Increased Cleavage' on Full Display

"Now people are buzzing about her boobs. She's obviously done something to increase her cleavage.

"Liz is a strong, independent lady and if she's done anything cosmetically, she would do it for herself first. But it wouldn't be too far-fetched to guess she got her boobs done to please Billy Ray, too."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hurley and the country hunk, 64, confirmed their unlikely romance by posting a cozy snap on Easter Sunday. They met and became friends while working on the movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022.