EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... Kristin Davis Was Blindsided! 'Sex and the City' Star Admits She Was Shocked After HBO Axed the Show Over 'Low Ratings'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Fans weren't the only ones shocked when And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the show's third season would be its last, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on the Sex and the City sequel, confirmed on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show she was also blindsided by the move.
Kristin's Shock
"Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other," the teary 60-year-old told host Drew Barrymore. "So, we knew that part, but I just assumed that we were going to keep going."
The actress' comments came after King and costar Sarah Jessica Parker insisted the show's end was organic.
In an interview on October 2nd, Parker said on CBS Mornings: "It was a very tough decision. I’m not sure what that decision means 'cause I could just be on hiatus. But it was a difficult decision.
Ratings Struggle
However, viewers who'd come to "hate-watch" the HBO Max series suspected they'd pulled the plug due to low ratings.
Fans were appreciative of Davis' candor, with one writing on social media: "We just wanted to hear someone saying [the truth.]"