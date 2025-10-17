EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg's Money Woes! 'The View' Co-host Ripped as 'Tone-Deaf' After Complaining She's 'Too Poor' to Retire and Give Up $20Million Show Salary
Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg griped that she's too poor to retire – despite sitting on a reported $20 million nest egg – and RadarOnline.com can reveal ABC brass are so fed up with The View host's repeated on – and off-air gaffes that they may be close to pulling the plug on her 18-year reign.
While ratings remain high at the show, sources said network executives were stung by the thrice-divorced queen bee blabbing: "If you don't marry well, you gotta keep working."
The comment comes months after a similarly shocking statement.
Whoopi, who is said to earn $8 million annually as one of the highest-paid women on TV, shared on-air in November 2024: "I appreciate that people are having a hard time."
The co-host then added: "Me, too – I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I'm a working person, you know?"
An ABC insider said of the 69-year-old's latest blunder: "It's tone-deaf. Everyday people are struggling, and Whoopi's crying poor on daytime TV. It makes her look completely out of touch."
However, the funnylady's latest remarks are just the tip of the iceberg.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Goldberg was suspended from The View for two weeks in February 2022 after claiming the Holocaust – in which Nazis killed more than 6 million Jews – was "not about race."
Whoopi Backlash
In June 2025, the Oscar-winning Ghost actress also faced backlash after apparently likening life for Black Americans to that of Iran's citizens living under the nation's brutal dictatorship.
And at other points over The View's run, Goldberg defended Bill Cosby, who denied the sexual assault allegations of 60-plus women. She insisted any accused is "innocent until proven guilty" before pulling back her support of the comic.
She also once suggested Chinatown director Roman Polanski's 1977 sexual crime against a 13-year-old girl – for which he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor – wasn't "rape-rape."
Overhaul Of 'The View' Rumors
Now, sources said network bosses are "looking hard at a refresh – maybe even a total overhaul" of The View's panel.
"Executives are tired of cleaning up her messes," an insider spilled. "Patience is running out."