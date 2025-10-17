Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > real housewives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Is 'The Real Housewives' Empire Crumbling? Execs 'Desperately' Begging Hollywood Stars' Makeup Artists, Dog Walkers and Yoga Instructors to Save Reality Show as Ratings Continue to Slip

Real Housewives
Source: BRAVO

'Real Housewives' execs beg stars' makeup-artists, dog walkers and yoga instructors to save ratings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Real Housewives empire may once have been Bravo's crown jewel – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the network has given up on ever signing true A-listers.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Martha Stewart and Gayle King were named as celebrities who refused to join 'The Real Housewives.'
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart and Gayle King were named as celebrities who refused to join 'The Real Housewives.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Even when the show was at its hottest, no real celebrity was touching it," said one industry insider. "Martha Stewart? Forget it. Gayle King? Never. The closest they got was C-list socialites and the occasional washed-up actress."

Now, with ratings slipping and buzz fading, casting producers are trawling through New York's "almost famous" circles, pitching offers to makeup artists, yoga instructors – and even celebrity dog walkers.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Desperate'

Article continues below advertisement
Casting producers are now targeting New York's almost-famous circles to revive 'The Real Housewives.'
Source: MEGA

Casting producers are now targeting New York's almost-famous circles to revive 'The Real Housewives.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Morgan Wallen

EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen's Behavior Sparks Concern and Intervention Plans After Country Bad Boy Hurled Baseball Bat at Pal's Wife – 'He's Too Old to Be Doing Dumb Stuff'

Jennifer Aniston home

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Begins Renovations on $7.25M Bel-Air Mansion Next to Existing Home — After Intruder Broke Into Star's Property's Gates and Was Held at Gunpoint by Security

"It's that desperate," said a source. "We're talking about the people who pick up after the stars' poodles, not the stars themselves."

Recently, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported how RHNOY was possibly facing a massive cast shakeup due to photos of old cast members hanging out often appearing on social media lately.

According to a source, fans, sadly, shouldn’t get their hopes up.

"There's a lot of hope and speculation from fans, but from what the OG cast members are hearing, Bravo is filming with some of the new women and adding even more new women to the mix,” an insider claimed.

They noted this may not be the best move, as the audience "doesn’t like to keep meeting new people."

“It gives them fatigue,” the source added, alluding to the audience wanting to continue to follow stories of women they've followed for years rather than women they don't know.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.