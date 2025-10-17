EXCLUSIVE: Is 'The Real Housewives' Empire Crumbling? Execs 'Desperately' Begging Hollywood Stars' Makeup Artists, Dog Walkers and Yoga Instructors to Save Reality Show as Ratings Continue to Slip

"It's that desperate," said a source. "We're talking about the people who pick up after the stars' poodles, not the stars themselves."

Recently, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported how RHNOY was possibly facing a massive cast shakeup due to photos of old cast members hanging out often appearing on social media lately.

According to a source, fans, sadly, shouldn’t get their hopes up.

"There's a lot of hope and speculation from fans, but from what the OG cast members are hearing, Bravo is filming with some of the new women and adding even more new women to the mix,” an insider claimed.

They noted this may not be the best move, as the audience "doesn’t like to keep meeting new people."

“It gives them fatigue,” the source added, alluding to the audience wanting to continue to follow stories of women they've followed for years rather than women they don't know.