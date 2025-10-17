EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen's Behavior Sparks Concern and Intervention Plans After Country Bad Boy Hurled Baseball Bat at Pal's Wife – 'He's Too Old to Be Doing Dumb Stuff'

Country bad boy Morgan Wallen is back once again in danger of being benched after recklessly hurling a bat and hitting the wife of a famed baseball player – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends and family are so concerned they're planning an intervention before it's game over.

"He needs to get his act together before it's too late," said one industry insider. "These mounting public embarrassments are driving away fans and dismantling his career."

The Last Night singer swung the bat in an attempt to emulate the famous bat flip of former MLB star José Bautista – but the flying missile careened sideways and slammed Bautista's wife, Neisha, as she was recording the action on her cell phone.