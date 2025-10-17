EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen's Behavior Sparks Concern and Intervention Plans After Country Bad Boy Hurled Baseball Bat at Pal's Wife – 'He's Too Old to Be Doing Dumb Stuff'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Country bad boy Morgan Wallen is back once again in danger of being benched after recklessly hurling a bat and hitting the wife of a famed baseball player – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends and family are so concerned they're planning an intervention before it's game over.
"He needs to get his act together before it's too late," said one industry insider. "These mounting public embarrassments are driving away fans and dismantling his career."
The Last Night singer swung the bat in an attempt to emulate the famous bat flip of former MLB star José Bautista – but the flying missile careened sideways and slammed Bautista's wife, Neisha, as she was recording the action on her cell phone.
Concerning Bat Video
As seen in a clip posted to Neisha's Instagram, the stunned baseballer's wife gives a loud, sharp cry and drops her phone.
Someone can be heard asking her: "S---. You okay?"
Neisha tells the concerned spectator that she's fine.
"Morgan is saying he didn't mean to hurt anybody, but that doesn't excuse his actions," said a shocked insider.
"His careless behavior keeps happening again and again and his pals fear he's going to destroy his career. They're ready to stage an intervention to talk sense into him and get him to grow up before he loses it all. At 32, he's too old to be doing dumb stuff like this."
Chair Throwing Incident
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Wallen has been embroiled in one scandal after another. Earlier this year, he caused a stir when he walked off SNL before the final credits rolled, stunning the audience and host Mikey Madison.
In April 2024, a liquored-up Wallen threw a chair off the sixth-floor rooftop of fellow country singer Eric Church's downtown Nashville bar, narrowly missing two cops on the street below. He was charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.
He eventually pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in a sweetheart plea deal that allowed him to skate with seven days in a DUI education center and two years of probation.
Morgan's Past Scandals
In 2021, Wallen was captured on video saying the N-word while partying with pals, an incident that got him dropped from the airwaves and suspended from his label.
And in 2020, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being thrown out of Kid Rock's Nashville bar. The charges were later dismissed.
"He's turned off everybody in the industry," said an insider. "He's really put his career in jeopardy. He's had so many chances, and now many feel what he needs is a good walloping."