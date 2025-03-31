Your tip
'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis Claims Showrunner ‘Forced’ Actress to 'Flash My Chest' While in Public During 'Mortifying and Stressful' Moment

Photo of Kristin Davis
Source: MEGA

Kristin Davis has recalled the moment her showrunner was 'forcing' her to show it all off in public.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Sex and the City Kristen Davis has opened up about a "mortifying" scene in which the HBO series' showrunner was urging her to go topless while in public.

While chatting it up on Monday's podcast episode of Are You Charlotte, Davis claimed showrunner Michael Patrick King pushed her to lose her top despite her hesitancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kristin davis
Source: MEGA

Davis recalled the time the 'Sex and the City' showrunner 'forced' her to flash her chest.

Davis made clear she “didn’t want to” flash her chest for the particular Sex and the City episode, and recalled: "Michael Patrick forced me to do it.

"He kept telling me, ‘It’ll be fine. It’ll be great.'”

However, one issue Davis had was the scene – from Season 5's first episode – happened to be in a public place.

kristin davis
Source: @areyouacharlottepodcast/instagram

Michael Patrick King urged Davis to lose her top despite her reluctance

The 60-year-old said: "And it is. But we were in a restaurant. There were people everywhere," and added the scene was “mortifying” to film.

"(I had) a lot of stress about it," the TV star added.

Despite King continuing to push her, Davis laughed it off and said on the podcast: “It’s OK. He knows.”

We have reached out to King's rep for comment.

Davis is no stranger to giving fans a look at her life, as she previously revealed the shocking reason she refused to end her relationship with Alec Baldwin.

The pair briefly dated in 2001, but Davis said she was on the fence when it came to parting ways for one reason alone: the actor's impressive house.

On the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, Davis explained: "One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him was that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.

"I remember I was at work and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica (Parker), I don't know if it's going to work out with Alec and I but I just really love that house.' Which is literally like one of the only times I have felt that way."

kristin davis
Source: MEGA

Davis' 'Sex and the City' co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is said to have attempted to help her on the dating scene.

She continued: "You know? I don't want to break up with this person because I like his house. It's so embarrassing to say that out loud but it's true."

The home was purchased by Baldwin in 1996. The 10,000-square-foot residence was put on the market in 2022, with the movie star making sure to let people know he "fell in love with this place the moment I came here."

While Davis and Baldwin is in the backburner now, the Deadly Illusions actress is still struggling out on the dating scene – so much so her Sex and the City co-star Parker offered to help.

alec baldwin kim basinger reality show backlash
Source: MEGA

Davis briefly dated actor Alec Baldwin in 2001.

Davis previously said: "Dating's tough as a single mom. My friends feel that I should be dating, because life is short. Sarah Jessica was going to put me on a dating app. I'm like, 'Sarah Jessica, I will kill you.' I was like, 'Do not!"

The actress adopted daughter Gemma in 2011 and son Wilson in 2018.

