'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis Claims Showrunner ‘Forced’ Actress to 'Flash My Chest' While in Public During 'Mortifying and Stressful' Moment

Davis is no stranger to giving fans a look at her life, as she previously revealed the shocking reason she refused to end her relationship with Alec Baldwin.

The pair briefly dated in 2001, but Davis said she was on the fence when it came to parting ways for one reason alone: the actor's impressive house.

On the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, Davis explained: "One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him was that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.

"I remember I was at work and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica (Parker), I don't know if it's going to work out with Alec and I but I just really love that house.' Which is literally like one of the only times I have felt that way."