EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Dead to Taylor Swift — How Singer Ordering Arrest of Justin Baldoni Court Papers Server Is 'Final Nail in Coffin' for Pair's Fractured Friendship
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
The arrest of a process server outside Travis Kelce's Kansas home has been described as the "final nail in the coffin" for Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively, as the singer seeks to distance herself from the acrimonious legal battle between Lively and director Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incident took place on September 15 when Justin Lee Fisher, a former police officer, allegedly jumped a fence in the private Leawood neighborhood while attempting to serve Swift, 35, with deposition papers on behalf of Baldoni's legal team.
Process Server Arrest Sparks Fallout
Fisher, who now faces trespassing charges, was taken into custody in the early hours of the morning.
According to sources, the episode confirmed Swift's view that her long-standing friendship with Lively, 38, had become toxic.
One insider claimed: "For Taylor, that arrest was it. She believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating. It has ended whatever was left of their bond."
Another source close to Swift echoed that view, telling us: "Taylor has dealt with stalkers and security scares for years, but being dragged into Blake's drama with Baldoni feels different. She sees it as betrayal. That arrest was the moment she decided she's done."
Court Battle Over 'It Ends With Us'
The court battle at the heart of the arrest stems from a lawsuit Lively filed in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, and his Wayfarer Studios partners of sexual harassment and retaliation during production of It Ends With Us.
Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed countersuits, some of which were dismissed earlier this year.
His lawyers sought to compel Swift's testimony, claiming she was relevant to communications between Lively and Reynolds that were disclosed in discovery.
Judge Lewis Liman recently rejected Baldoni's request to extend the deadline to depose Swift, siding with the Bad Blood hitmaker's attorney Doug Baldridge, who said she had "no material role" in the dispute.
Friendship Breakdown Between Swift And Lively
While Lively's team welcomed the ruling, Swift's camp insists she should never have been entangled in the case in the first place.
"Taylor doesn't believe she should have been mentioned in this at all," a source claimed. "She thinks Blake encouraged her name being used as leverage, and she has no intention of forgiving that."
The breakdown of Swift and Lively's friendship marks the end of one of the entertainment world's closest bonds. Since meeting in 2014, the pair were fixtures in each other's lives.
Swift is godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters, and even named James, Inez, and Betty in her 2020 album Folklore. James' voice was featured on Swift's 2017 hit Gorgeous.
Private Tensions and Final Split
But private tensions began surfacing earlier this year. Friends noticed Swift quietly excluding Lively from her inner circle, while Kelce, 35, unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram.
The rift deepened after messages emerged in court showing Lively referring to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons," language insiders say Swift found manipulative.
"Taylor thought being described as a dragon was demeaning," one friend claimed. "She doesn't want to be anyone's weapon in a fight, least of all in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit."
The case, Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios LLC, et al, is set for trial in March 2026, with all depositions due by September 30. But those close to Swift say the personal fallout between her and Lively has already been decided.
"There's no coming back," a source speculated. "The arrest has killed their friendship for good in Taylor's mind."