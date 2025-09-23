EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Dead to Taylor Swift — How Singer Ordering Arrest of Justin Baldoni Court Papers Server Is 'Final Nail in Coffin' for Pair's Fractured Friendship

Fisher, who now faces trespassing charges, was taken into custody in the early hours of the morning.

According to sources, the episode confirmed Swift's view that her long-standing friendship with Lively, 38, had become toxic.

One insider claimed: "For Taylor, that arrest was it. She believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating. It has ended whatever was left of their bond."

Another source close to Swift echoed that view, telling us: "Taylor has dealt with stalkers and security scares for years, but being dragged into Blake's drama with Baldoni feels different. She sees it as betrayal. That arrest was the moment she decided she's done."