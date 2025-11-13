Dolly Parton, 79, Breaks Silence on Health Scares By Insisting 'I'm Doing Fine' and 'Just Getting Started' Amid Claims Country Icon's Family Is 'Panicking' Over Her Well-Being

Concerns over her well-being intensified when she pulled out of several high-profile appearances, including an award ceremony where she was set to pick up a gong, as well as postponing her Las Vegas residency.

But the Jolene singer insists she’s now on the road to recovery and has set her sights on releasing new music.

Parton said: "I feel like I'm just getting started. I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine."

Parton noted that age was all about one's mindset, claiming people would feel old if they allowed themselves to get old.

She continued: "I say, 'I ain't got time to get old!' I ain't got time to dwell on that. That's not what I'm thinking about."