Dolly Parton, 79, Breaks Silence on Health Scares By Insisting 'I'm Doing Fine' and 'Just Getting Started' Amid Claims Country Icon's Family Is 'Panicking' Over Her Well-Being
Nov. 13 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton has vowed to keep on performing despite her recent health scares which left fans fearing she was at death's door.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country icon, 79, is adamant she's "doing fine," weeks after her sister Freida pleaded for "prayers" in response to Parton falling ill.
'I Seem To Be Doing Fine'
Concerns over her well-being intensified when she pulled out of several high-profile appearances, including an award ceremony where she was set to pick up a gong, as well as postponing her Las Vegas residency.
But the Jolene singer insists she’s now on the road to recovery and has set her sights on releasing new music.
Parton said: "I feel like I'm just getting started. I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine."
Parton noted that age was all about one's mindset, claiming people would feel old if they allowed themselves to get old.
She continued: "I say, 'I ain't got time to get old!' I ain't got time to dwell on that. That's not what I'm thinking about."
Sister Sparked Panic
Parton added that she had pretty much been speeding through life to become the star millions adored.
Although she was the type to push forward no matter the situation, she was forced to take a step back to recover in September amid her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency.
The entertainer's sister, Freida, caused a panic on social media after asking for prayers on a Facebook post, noting that she believed their prayers and well-wishes would grant the singer a speedy recovery.
Naturally, many assumed she meant Parton’s condition was more severe than she initially let on, leading to a mass panic.
Besides her health scare, Parton sparked concerns following the death of her longtime partner, Carl Dean, in March.
Famous Well-Wishers
But that's when her showbiz pals came to her aid, flooding her with support to repay her with the type of kindness she's previously showed them.
An insider said: "Dolly's been a rock for the likes of Reba (McEntire), Kelly (Clarkson) and so many others and they want to be there for Dolly, too.
"They're checking in, sending care packages and notes, and telling her they're here to help with anything she needs. Whether it be a hug or a talk, all she needs to do is ask.
"Dolly appreciates their comforting words. She's leaning on them more than ever, especially with her husband, Carl (Dean), gone."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed her pals are secretly worried about losing the beloved Queen of Country.
An insider said: "Behind the scenes, her friends are extremely upset to hear she's having these health issues.
"She's never been this vulnerable. Dolly always managed to avoid things like this but now they're seeing she's human and hoping and praying she'll pull through."
RadarOnline.com previously reported how she threw herself into work to stay busy following her husband’s death, but friends were worried she was stretching herself too thin and on the verge of burnout.
She's now moved her Las Vegas shows set for the Christmas period to September 2026.
"I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Parton told fans.