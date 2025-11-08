EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Battle Sparks Fears for Country Icon, 79 — as Stars Continue to Rally Around Her After Canceling Las Vegas Gigs

Dolly Parton has been forced to cancel concerts as she prepares for medical procedures – and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are furiously working 9 to 5 to bolster her amid fears of losing the country legend.

Sources said the 79-year-old performer has been flooded with support from both famous faces and fans, as well as her nearest and dearest.

The flurry of attention comes as the Jolene songbird pulled the plug on her upcoming six-show Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as doctors demanded she deal with a potentially deadly medical crisis that has forced her to stay resting at her sprawling mansion in Nashville, Tennessee.