Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Battle Sparks Fears for Country Icon, 79 — as Stars Continue to Rally Around Her After Canceling Las Vegas Gigs

dolly parton health battle fans stars concern
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's health battle raises concern among fans and stars after her Las Vegas show cancellations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton has been forced to cancel concerts as she prepares for medical procedures – and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are furiously working 9 to 5 to bolster her amid fears of losing the country legend.

Sources said the 79-year-old performer has been flooded with support from both famous faces and fans, as well as her nearest and dearest.

The flurry of attention comes as the Jolene songbird pulled the plug on her upcoming six-show Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as doctors demanded she deal with a potentially deadly medical crisis that has forced her to stay resting at her sprawling mansion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly's Support System

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson rally around Dolly Parton as she faces new health challenges.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson rally around Dolly Parton as she faces new health challenges.

An insider said: "Dolly's been a rock for the likes of Reba [McEntire], Kelly [Clarkson] and so many others and they want to be there for Dolly, too.

"They're checking in, sending care packages and notes, and telling her they're here to help with anything she needs. Whether it be a hug or a talk, all she needs to do is ask.

"Dolly appreciates their comforting words. She's leaning on them more than ever, especially with her husband, Carl [Dean], gone."

Meanwhile, pals are secretly worried about losing the beloved Queen of Country.

Dolly's Tough Few Months

Friends fear for Parton's health after the loss of her husband, Carl Dean.
Source: MEGA; @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Friends fear for Parton's health after the loss of her husband, Carl Dean.

"Behind the scenes, her friends are extremely upset to hear she's having these health issues," added the insider.

"She's never been this vulnerable. Dolly always managed to avoid things like this but now they're seeing she's human and hoping and praying she'll pull through."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Parton has been dealt a rough deck of cards this year, losing her hubby of nearly 59 years, Dean, in March.

She's also been suffering from kidney stone issues, which she admitted were causing her a "lot of problems" and preventing her from traveling.

Pushing Back Show Dates To Focus On Healing

Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency to 2026 following doctors' medical advice.
Source: MEGA

Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency to 2026 following doctors' medical advice.

RadarOnline.com previously reported how she threw herself into work to stay busy, but friends were worried she was stretching herself too thin and on the verge of burnout.

She's now moved her Las Vegas shows set for the Christmas period to September 2026.

"I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Parton told fans.

