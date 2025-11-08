EXCLUSIVE: Nicole's Revenge Romance! 'Heartbroken' Kidman Ready for a Sexy Rebound With Someone 'Young and Hot' After Keith Urban Divorce Shock
Nov. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Scorned Nicole Kidman is coming to terms with her divorce from Keith Urban – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's ready to get revenge with some rebound fun.
The Big Little Lies star, 58, was shattered, sources said, by widespread rumors her flaky hubby, 58, has been hot and heavy with sexy musician Maggie Baugh, who at 25 is less than half Kidman's age.
The Blue Ain't Your Color crooner recently moved out of the pair's Nashville mansion.
Keith Refusing To Come Clean
"Keith is refusing to come clean about what's really going on but everyone is saying there's another woman and all signs are pointing to it being this much younger guitar player," said a source.
Urban's connection to Baugh may not be as deep as originally reported, as social media searches have revealed she has a boyfriend. There are up close and personal pics of her with Californian Cameron Coley, a 25-year-old lighting designer.
She also said in a 2017 interview that she had a "rule" against dating band members.
Still, sources reported Urban has been checked out of his marriage for some time and has been shamelessly flirting with country cuties around Nashville for years.
Nicole Is Ready For Rebound Fun
"Nicole's ready to turn this into a tit for tat game, with her trying to show him up by hooking up with someone young and hot," said an insider.
"She's still very focused on Keith, but her friends are hoping that once she actually does get with another man it will help her get past this betrayal."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week how the A-list couple has been leading separate lives for years as they struggled to recreate the magic that drew them together in 2005, when the singer was trying to kick booze and drugs.
Sources also revealed how Urban grew tired of his wife's onscreen romps with much younger men, which she's been flaunting in his face for years.
Nicole's Pals Trying To Set Her Up With A New Man
The pair is trying to stay cordial for the sake of their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, but sources said both sides are trash-talking.
Kidman is accusing Urban of suffering a midlife crisis, while he's apparently serenading Baugh with romantic ballads when they're on stage together.
But pals are urging the beauty, who also shares two adopted kids with ex-hubby Tom Cruise, to have some no-strings fun herself.
"Nicole may get out there and have fun but she won't flaunt it," shared an insider. "Although she's miles away from finding something serious again, that hasn't stopped her girlfriends from offering to set her up – when she's ready, of course."