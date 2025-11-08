Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole's Revenge Romance! 'Heartbroken' Kidman Ready for a Sexy Rebound With Someone 'Young and Hot' After Keith Urban Divorce Shock

Nicole Kidman's revenge romance heats up after Keith Urban divorce, shock and cheating rumors.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman's revenge romance heats up after Keith Urban divorce, shock and cheating rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Scorned Nicole Kidman is coming to terms with her divorce from Keith Urban – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's ready to get revenge with some rebound fun.

The Big Little Lies star, 58, was shattered, sources said, by widespread rumors her flaky hubby, 58, has been hot and heavy with sexy musician Maggie Baugh, who at 25 is less than half Kidman's age.

The Blue Ain't Your Color crooner recently moved out of the pair's Nashville mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Refusing To Come Clean

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Keith Urban faces rumors of a fling with 25-year-old musician Maggie Baugh.
Source: MEGA; @MAGGIE_BAUGH/INSTAGRAM/INSTAGRAM

Keith Urban faces rumors of a fling with 25-year-old musician Maggie Baugh.

Article continues below advertisement

"Keith is refusing to come clean about what's really going on but everyone is saying there's another woman and all signs are pointing to it being this much younger guitar player," said a source.

Urban's connection to Baugh may not be as deep as originally reported, as social media searches have revealed she has a boyfriend. There are up close and personal pics of her with Californian Cameron Coley, a 25-year-old lighting designer.

She also said in a 2017 interview that she had a "rule" against dating band members.

Still, sources reported Urban has been checked out of his marriage for some time and has been shamelessly flirting with country cuties around Nashville for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Is Ready For Rebound Fun

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman is said to be planning some rebound fun after her split from Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is said to be planning some rebound fun after her split from Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nicole's ready to turn this into a tit for tat game, with her trying to show him up by hooking up with someone young and hot," said an insider.

"She's still very focused on Keith, but her friends are hoping that once she actually does get with another man it will help her get past this betrayal."

RadarOnline.com revealed last week how the A-list couple has been leading separate lives for years as they struggled to recreate the magic that drew them together in 2005, when the singer was trying to kick booze and drugs.

Sources also revealed how Urban grew tired of his wife's onscreen romps with much younger men, which she's been flaunting in his face for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole's Pals Trying To Set Her Up With A New Man

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Catherine Zeta-Jones' changing look stunned fans as experts suggested she had a facelift and fillers.

EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'Joker Face' Leaves Fans Baffled — Actress Looks 'Unrecognizable' as Experts Suspect She 'Had a Facelift, Fillers & Neck Lift'

gene hackman and items

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's 'Best' Treasures Up for Grabs — Late Hollywood Icon's Estate Sale Will Offer Items Starting at Just $10

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Friends urge Kidman to move on as she and Urban stay civil for their daughters.
Source: MEGA

Friends urge Kidman to move on as she and Urban stay civil for their daughters.

The pair is trying to stay cordial for the sake of their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, but sources said both sides are trash-talking.

Kidman is accusing Urban of suffering a midlife crisis, while he's apparently serenading Baugh with romantic ballads when they're on stage together.

But pals are urging the beauty, who also shares two adopted kids with ex-hubby Tom Cruise, to have some no-strings fun herself.

"Nicole may get out there and have fun but she won't flaunt it," shared an insider. "Although she's miles away from finding something serious again, that hasn't stopped her girlfriends from offering to set her up – when she's ready, of course."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.