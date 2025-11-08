EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'Joker Face' Leaves Fans Baffled — Actress Looks 'Unrecognizable' as Experts Suspect She 'Had a Facelift, Fillers & Neck Lift'

Viewers of the hit Netflix show Wednesday say the star, who plays Morticia Addams, looks "unrecognizable," adding "she doesn't even look like herself."

A Hollywood source pointed out the 56-year-old star really had few options other than going under the knife, although the Catherine the Great star has never admitted having plastic surgery.

"She made her bones with her beauty. Now, for better or worse, she needs to maintain that to keep getting roles," the source said.

And that's meant numerous visits to cosmetic surgeons' offices, said experts.

Dr. Robert Setari, CEO of LAlipocenters.com, believes she's either had a mini-facelift, eyelid surgery, or some "nonsurgical tightening" procedure like low-frequency ultrasound. The L.A.-based cosmetic surgeon said the tautness of the mid and lower face is the giveaway.