Catherine Zeta-Jones
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'Joker Face' Leaves Fans Baffled — Actress Looks 'Unrecognizable' as Experts Suspect She 'Had a Facelift, Fillers & Neck Lift'

Catherine Zeta-Jones' changing look stunned fans as experts suggested she had a facelift and fillers.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Aging beauty Catherine Zeta-Jones has gone way overboard with the nips and tucks and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's gone from siren to scary.

"She's looking more like the Joker from Batman than a sultry movie star," said one industry insider.

Shocking New Appearance

Dr. Robert Setari said Catherine Zeta-Jones' taut features suggest a mini-facelift or skin-tightening.
Source: MEGA

Viewers of the hit Netflix show Wednesday say the star, who plays Morticia Addams, looks "unrecognizable," adding "she doesn't even look like herself."

A Hollywood source pointed out the 56-year-old star really had few options other than going under the knife, although the Catherine the Great star has never admitted having plastic surgery.

"She made her bones with her beauty. Now, for better or worse, she needs to maintain that to keep getting roles," the source said.

And that's meant numerous visits to cosmetic surgeons' offices, said experts.

Dr. Robert Setari, CEO of LAlipocenters.com, believes she's either had a mini-facelift, eyelid surgery, or some "nonsurgical tightening" procedure like low-frequency ultrasound. The L.A.-based cosmetic surgeon said the tautness of the mid and lower face is the giveaway.

Possible Procedures Exposed

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally noted Zeta-Jones' smooth forehead and possible eyelid surgery.
Source: MEGA

He added the Traffic stopper's "lip volume and the smoothness of her skin" suggest she's also getting Botox, fillers and resurfacing treatments.

The Ocean's Twelve actress may have had an upper blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from her eyelids, said Portland, Oregon-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally.

He points out that photos show she had more upper-eyelid skin a decade ago.

"Her forehead is very smooth for someone of her age," he added.

Staying Youthful

Dr. Charles Runels suspected the 'Chicago' star used fillers and may have had a neck lift to stay youthful.
Source: MEGA

"I'd be surprised if she hasn't been utilizing Botox to prevent those lines running across the forehead we all get."

He also sees evidence she's had fat-grafting or fillers to bolster her cheeks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles Runels, CEO of VampireFacelift.com, suspects the Chicago star has been using fillers and even had a neck lift to stay looking youthful.

