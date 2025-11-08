'Harry is Unrecognizable': Exiled Prince Blasted for Being 'a Spoiled Brat and Very Jealous of William' — as Royal Family Feud Rages On

While Harry was brought up with the royal family's etiquette of letting one another have their moments to shine while respecting each other's public appearances and diary schedules, the duke has seemed almost vindictive about stealing thunder from his relatives since marrying former actress Meghan Markle in 2018.

"[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were," a source observed.

"This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan," the insider sneered.

They noted that "Harry is now unrecognizable" to his estranged family members since quitting the institution in 2020, along with Markle, and moving to California in a huff after not getting the half-in, half-out agreement they wanted.

Ever since, the duo have bashed the royal family in interviews, as well as Harry's bitter 2023 memoir, Spare.