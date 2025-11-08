'Harry is Unrecognizable': Exiled Prince Blasted for Being 'a Spoiled Brat and Very Jealous of William' — as Royal Family Feud Rages On
Nov. 7 2025, Published 9:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's last-minute trip to Canada while his brother, Prince William, was in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards was "deliberate," with the former working royal being labeled a "spoiled brat." RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex's ongoing attempts to upstage significant moments in his estranged sibling's life haven't gone without notice, and the latest stunt is the last straw for the future king.
'Never This Petulant Before Meghan'
While Harry was brought up with the royal family's etiquette of letting one another have their moments to shine while respecting each other's public appearances and diary schedules, the duke has seemed almost vindictive about stealing thunder from his relatives since marrying former actress Meghan Markle in 2018.
"[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were," a source observed.
"This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan," the insider sneered.
They noted that "Harry is now unrecognizable" to his estranged family members since quitting the institution in 2020, along with Markle, and moving to California in a huff after not getting the half-in, half-out agreement they wanted.
Ever since, the duo have bashed the royal family in interviews, as well as Harry's bitter 2023 memoir, Spare.
William's Big Night
While Harry's team claimed his trip to Toronto, Canada, was planned months in advance and released only at the last minute due to security concerns, the source said that was hardly the case.
It was especially insensitive, given that King Charles III finally met with his son for the first time in 19 months in September, after months of tricky negotiations with both sides to secure a reconciliatory reunion with Harry.
"The entire debacle was insane," the insider scoffed about Harry's visit to the British Commonwealth country while William was in Rio.
“He sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen."
'Deliberate' Actions
The insider claimed the duke trying to outshine his brother while he was on a five-day trip to Rio de Janeiro to promote environmental causes and hand out the Earthshot prizes was "deliberate."
"Harry is a spoiled brat and wants attention. He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time," the source sneered.
Any Royal Future in Jeopardy
Andrew Lownie, who wrote a recent biography on the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, agrees that Harry's actions will have serious consequences for any future major milestone in the monarchy.
The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author believes Harry will never get an invitation to William's coronation at this point, which will occur after the death of their cancer-stricken father.
Lownie even thinks that the wayward duke may even be iced out of his dad Charles' funeral, when William will be presiding as the reigning monarch.
"Both Andrew and Harry will be banned [from the events]," Lownie said, adding, "The relationship between William and Harry is over."