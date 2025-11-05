Prince Harry Whines Again About Lack of Security in Defiant Statement — as He Denies Claims He Tried to Upstage William With Pseudo-Royal Trip to Canada
Nov. 5 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Crybaby Prince Harry is pulling his lack of security card as an excuse for why he's once again scheduled an international trip that overlaps with one by his estranged brother, Prince William, Radaronline.com can reveal.
William, 43, had just arrived in Brazil for a five-day royal trip to coincide with the Earthshot Prize ceremony when Harry's team announced he would be heading to Canada the following day for a pseudo-royal visit with military veterans.
Last Minute or Long Planned?
Harry, 40, and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been notorious for scheduling trips and events that coincide with those of members of the royal family, in what monarchy watchers believe is an attempt to steal their thunder and publicity.
The wayward prince, who quit the royal family with Markle, 44, in 2020, slammed those accusations once again with his visit to Toronto, Canada, ahead of the U.K. and its Commonwealth's Remembrance Day.
"The events were planned nearly a year ago," a spokesman for Harry said about the trip.
William announced Rio De Janeiro as the location of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in April, and its date in June.
The Prince of Wales was already making headlines in Brazil, most notably for his sizable bulge during an island tour.
Ongoing Security Battle
"We are always guided, as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team," Harry's spokesman continued about why he suddenly dropped the news of his international trip when William had touched down in Brazil.
Thus, the Duke of Sussex's team didn't want the world to know where he would be until the very last minute as a security precaution, despite him and Markle taking pre-announced trips to crime-riddled Nigeria and Colombia.
Even though Harry has a team of private armed bodyguards, he has continued to battle Britain's Home Office to get his IPP – Internationally Protected Person – status back, which he had as a senior working royal.
The prince lost the taxpayer-funded round-the-clock bodyguard protection service when he and Markle stepped down from their roles serving the crown in favor of a private life independent of the royal family.
Veterans Causes
The aide added that "The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry."
The Netflix star was invited on the trip to Canada by the military veterans group True Patriot Love Foundation.
On Wednesday, November 5, Harry will arrive and attend a luncheon with the charity, hours before William hands out Earthshot Prize awards in Rio. Later that night, Harry is scheduled to attend a private fundraising event with the Halo Trust.
The following day, the prince will visit a veterans center, followed by the 17th annual True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner, celebrating veterans, military members, and their families.
'Special Place'
The spokesperson pointed out that the period of Remembrance for the U.K. and its Commonwealth's fallen soldiers extends from November 1 through Remembrance Day on November 11, and that it "has done so since 1918, over 100 years." The rep added that Harry "can't choose to move those dates."
"This visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the Duke's heart, having played host to the Invictus Games back in 2017," they noted.
Harry used the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto to introduce Markle to the world as his girlfriend publicly. The duo got engaged in November of that year.