Prince Harry Whines Again About Lack of Security in Defiant Statement — as He Denies Claims He Tried to Upstage William With Pseudo-Royal Trip to Canada

Harry, 40, and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been notorious for scheduling trips and events that coincide with those of members of the royal family, in what monarchy watchers believe is an attempt to steal their thunder and publicity.

The wayward prince, who quit the royal family with Markle, 44, in 2020, slammed those accusations once again with his visit to Toronto, Canada, ahead of the U.K. and its Commonwealth's Remembrance Day.

"The events were planned nearly a year ago," a spokesman for Harry said about the trip.

William announced Rio De Janeiro as the location of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in April, and its date in June.

The Prince of Wales was already making headlines in Brazil, most notably for his sizable bulge during an island tour.