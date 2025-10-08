EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed Over 'Cynical Stunt' to 'Upstage' Estranged Brother Prince William and Kate Middleton
Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has been accused of staging a "cynical PR stunt" months after laying a wreath and handwritten note at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day – a move royal insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "blatant attempt" to "upstage" Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were notably absent from the official ceremony led by King Charles.
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, who remains estranged from his family, paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip in a letter placed at the memorial following the national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.
'Perfectly Staged' Moment Sparks Backlash
The King and Queen were visibly moved during the 80th anniversary event, which honored the "Forgotten Army" who fought in the Pacific during World War II. Harry's appearance, however, drew swift backlash from royal commentators, who accused him of exploiting the moment for attention.
A royal insider claimed: "Harry's move was no accident. Arriving after the King had gone made it seem respectful on the surface – but the timing, the note, and the perfectly staged photos made it obvious it was a PR play. People in the palace were livid. It was meant to be the King's moment of remembrance, yet Harry managed to turn the spotlight back on himself."
In his message, addressed to the "Forgotten Army," Harry wrote: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war."
He added: "Your story is part of our shared heritage, and it must never be forgotten. With the deepest respect, thank you." While the note was heartfelt, royal experts questioned its timing. One source said the move felt "far too polished to be genuine."
Palace Blindsided by Harry's Surprise Appearance
The insider noted: "If this wasn't a PR stunt, Harry could have laid the note quietly and walked away. But the fact it was captured and shared so neatly tells you everything you need to know."
A palace source said the act "caught everyone off guard." They explained: "No one had Harry on the schedule. The event had been planned for months, with the King and Camilla front and center. For Harry to appear afterward, conveniently with cameras waiting, felt very deliberate and carefully orchestrated."
The tension was heightened by the absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were advised by doctors to continue keeping Kate Middleton's schedule light as she recovers from cancer.
'Stepping Into the Spotlight' Amid Middleton’s Recovery
One insider claimed: "Everyone knows Kate is still easing back into things and prioritizing her recovery and family. William fully backs her on that. But some people saw Harry's gesture as a way of stepping into the spotlight – a reminder that he still wants to be noticed."
Another source added the late Duke of Edinburgh would not have approved of the gesture, saying: "Philip was a serviceman. He never made things about himself. He'd have thought Harry's letter was self-indulgent."
A Fresh Royal Distraction for King Charles
A former royal aide also weighed in, calling the episode "deeply frustrating" for the King, especially as Harry continues his campaign to worm his way back into the folds of the royal family.
"Charles intended the day to honor the veterans and the nation's remembrance," the aide said. "But once again, it turned into a story about family tensions. It was exactly the kind of distraction he doesn't need."