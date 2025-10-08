EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed Over 'Cynical Stunt' to 'Upstage' Estranged Brother Prince William and Kate Middleton

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, who remains estranged from his family, paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip in a letter placed at the memorial following the national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Prince Harry has been accused of staging a "cynical PR stunt" months after laying a wreath and handwritten note at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day – a move royal insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "blatant attempt" to "upstage" Prince William and Kate Middleton , who were notably absent from the official ceremony led by King Charles .

The King and Queen were visibly moved during the 80th anniversary event, which honored the "Forgotten Army" who fought in the Pacific during World War II. Harry's appearance, however, drew swift backlash from royal commentators, who accused him of exploiting the moment for attention.

A royal insider claimed: "Harry's move was no accident. Arriving after the King had gone made it seem respectful on the surface – but the timing, the note, and the perfectly staged photos made it obvious it was a PR play. People in the palace were livid. It was meant to be the King's moment of remembrance, yet Harry managed to turn the spotlight back on himself."

In his message, addressed to the "Forgotten Army," Harry wrote: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war."

He added: "Your story is part of our shared heritage, and it must never be forgotten. With the deepest respect, thank you." While the note was heartfelt, royal experts questioned its timing. One source said the move felt "far too polished to be genuine."