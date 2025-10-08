Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed Over 'Cynical Stunt' to 'Upstage' Estranged Brother Prince William and Kate Middleton

Photo of Prince Harry with insert of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was slammed for a 'cynical stunt' to upstage Prince William and Kate.Middleton.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry has been accused of staging a "cynical PR stunt" months after laying a wreath and handwritten note at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day – a move royal insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "blatant attempt" to "upstage" Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were notably absent from the official ceremony led by King Charles.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, who remains estranged from his family, paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip in a letter placed at the memorial following the national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Article continues below advertisement

'Perfectly Staged' Moment Sparks Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry laid a wreath and note at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day.

The King and Queen were visibly moved during the 80th anniversary event, which honored the "Forgotten Army" who fought in the Pacific during World War II. Harry's appearance, however, drew swift backlash from royal commentators, who accused him of exploiting the moment for attention.

A royal insider claimed: "Harry's move was no accident. Arriving after the King had gone made it seem respectful on the surface – but the timing, the note, and the perfectly staged photos made it obvious it was a PR play. People in the palace were livid. It was meant to be the King's moment of remembrance, yet Harry managed to turn the spotlight back on himself."

In his message, addressed to the "Forgotten Army," Harry wrote: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war."

He added: "Your story is part of our shared heritage, and it must never be forgotten. With the deepest respect, thank you." While the note was heartfelt, royal experts questioned its timing. One source said the move felt "far too polished to be genuine."

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Blindsided by Harry's Surprise Appearance

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders accused him of staging a cynical PR stunt.

The insider noted: "If this wasn't a PR stunt, Harry could have laid the note quietly and walked away. But the fact it was captured and shared so neatly tells you everything you need to know."

A palace source said the act "caught everyone off guard." They explained: "No one had Harry on the schedule. The event had been planned for months, with the King and Camilla front and center. For Harry to appear afterward, conveniently with cameras waiting, felt very deliberate and carefully orchestrated."

The tension was heightened by the absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were advised by doctors to continue keeping Kate Middleton's schedule light as she recovers from cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

'Stepping Into the Spotlight' Amid Middleton’s Recovery

Photo of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The move was seen as an attempt to upstage William and Middleton.

One insider claimed: "Everyone knows Kate is still easing back into things and prioritizing her recovery and family. William fully backs her on that. But some people saw Harry's gesture as a way of stepping into the spotlight – a reminder that he still wants to be noticed."

Another source added the late Duke of Edinburgh would not have approved of the gesture, saying: "Philip was a serviceman. He never made things about himself. He'd have thought Harry's letter was self-indulgent."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Raging' With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones for 'Flaunting Their Wealth'

Photo of Orlando Bloom, Orlando

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom 'Desperately Lobbying to Get the Whole Band Back Together' for New 'Pirates' Movie As He Scrabbles to Rescue Capsized Career

A Fresh Royal Distraction for King Charles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Charles was frustrated the moment became about Harry.

A former royal aide also weighed in, calling the episode "deeply frustrating" for the King, especially as Harry continues his campaign to worm his way back into the folds of the royal family.

"Charles intended the day to honor the veterans and the nation's remembrance," the aide said. "But once again, it turned into a story about family tensions. It was exactly the kind of distraction he doesn't need."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.