Simone Biles Admits to Secret Boob Job, Two Other Shock Cosmetic Procedures — as U.S. Gymnastics Golden Girl Gets Candid Over Her Changing Appearance

"I've had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," Biles said about the amount of cosmetic work she's had done.

After urging her followers to "guess" what they could be, the seven-time Olympic champion was flooded with suggestions from her fans.

She responded to one who posted a cherry emoji, appearing to refer to breast implants.

The gymnast, who is married to Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens, replied with a thumbs up, once again seemingly confirming the speculation over the summer.

Another fan then guessed: "Boobs, skinny bbl (Brazilian Butt Lift), and eye lift or skin tightening. I'm literally guessing because I can't tell."