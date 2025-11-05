Simone Biles Admits to Secret Boob Job, Two Other Shock Cosmetic Procedures — as U.S. Gymnastics Golden Girl Gets Candid Over Her Changing Appearance
Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Simone Biles has undergone three secret cosmetic surgery procedures... including a summer boob job, RadarOnline.com.
The U.S. gymnastic golden girl, 28, got candid about her changing appearance while offering some "fun facts" about herself in a TikTok video.
Bust In The Business
"I've had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," Biles said about the amount of cosmetic work she's had done.
After urging her followers to "guess" what they could be, the seven-time Olympic champion was flooded with suggestions from her fans.
She responded to one who posted a cherry emoji, appearing to refer to breast implants.
The gymnast, who is married to Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens, replied with a thumbs up, once again seemingly confirming the speculation over the summer.
Another fan then guessed: "Boobs, skinny bbl (Brazilian Butt Lift), and eye lift or skin tightening. I'm literally guessing because I can't tell."
Going Under The Knife
Biles revealed that she had a lower blepharoplasty, a procedure for sagging and puffiness in the lower eyelids.
The third and final procedure, Biles revealed, was on her earlobe because "my earring got ripped out when I was younger."
It comes weeks after Biles seemingly confirmed she had her breasts enhanced in a video of herself jumping on a trampoline at home.
The athlete sparked speculation this summer that she had gotten work done with a series of bikini snaps on vacation.
In one photo, she relaxed on a double lounge chair in the jaw-dropping bikini, which she accessorized with a statement gold chain necklace.
No Thanks to Botox?
Biles then shared a video of her enjoying the trampoline at her Texas mansion with the caption "first flip – in a year – at the new house."
She also wrote that she had "new (cherry emojis)," in a not-so-subtle nod to the work that she has seemingly had done.
Biles previously confessed she had Botox injections, but abandoned them after being dissatisfied with the results.
"So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it," she said in an August 2024 TikTok video, adding, "So I haven't got it again."
Biles explained that she didn't like how the injections affected her ability to control her own facial expressions.
"It's because I would be, like, standing at practice and then my eyebrow would slowly be going up," she explained.
"(One of my teammates) would be like, 'Simone, your eyebrow's going up again,'" she continued. "I was like, 'I feel it and I couldn't get it back down.'"
Biles was dominant at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, winning gold in the team, all-around, and vault competitions.
In August, she dropped a clue that she might not be done with the Olympics just yet, while speaking at the Ready25 conference in Australia.
Asked directly if she'd consider competing in L.A., the American superstar said, "Never say never."