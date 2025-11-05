Where's Tammy's Tummy? '1000-lb Sisters' Star Looks Totally Unrecognizable in Wedding Photos After 500-Pound Weight Loss
Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Tammy Slaton stole the spotlight at her sister Amy's wedding, RadarOnline.com can report, as she showed off her incredible weight loss.
The 1000-lb Sisters stars have collectively lost nearly 700 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery years ago.
Amy Says 'I Do'
Amy, 38, and her boyfriend Brian Lovvorn were married on Halloween in Kentucky, but Tammy's missing tummy seemed to spook fans.
The 39-year-old was seen in pictures standing next to her younger sister in dark jeans and a black-and-grey striped turtleneck sweater. Her svelte frame shone after she successfully lost over 500 pounds and had recent skin removal surgery.
Over on X.com, weight watchers congratulated Tammy, with one person tweeteing: "Good for her. She looks like a whole different person!!!! That’s crazy."
Another person affectionately added: "Wow, thigh gap queen. She's tiny now."
Fans Laud the Weight Loss
Other shocked fans confessed they had their doubts Tammy could drop the extreme weight.
"I still cannot believe the difference," one person said. "She’s the last person out of everyone I thought would succeed and here she is proving me wrong."
Another gushed: "I've never been happier about an awful person proving me wrong. I was really convinced she was a no save, she was going to die huge, and they would have to take her out through the wall... she really did the damn thing and got herself a few extra life years to enjoy!"
Tammy's Transformation
Tammy once tipped the scales at 725 pounds due to her food addiction. A trip to a weight-related rehab center, surgery, and major changes to her lifestyle and diet have turned the TLC star into an entirely new person.
In August 2024, she boasted that she had lost 500 pounds, although she still had plenty of excess skin.
She underwent surgery, and the bandages were removed during a June 2025 episode from the seventh season of 1,000-Lb. Sisters.
Tammy gave fans a rare look at her full body following the skin removal in a fun Instagram video where she danced along with Hunter Ezell after appearing on his podcast on June 24, 2025. She showed off her trim arms, flat stomach, and trimmer legs.
"I'm shocked, like I feel so weird. I don't have my hanging b--- sack off my face. My bat wings aren't gone, too. It's going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this. It is weird seeing the difference," the Illinois native said in a confessional following the procedures.
Reality Show's Real Struggles
1,000-Lb. Sisters premiered in January 2020 and focused on Slaton and her sister, Amy, as the two morbidly obese siblings attempted to lose enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery. At the time, Tammy was so heavy that she needed to use a walker to get around and lost her breath after brief movements.
Tammy's health took a turn for the worse in November 2021, when she ended up hospitalized due to carbon dioxide poisoning. That led to pneumonia, and she became septic, being placed in a medically induced coma and later needing a tracheotomy to help her breathe.
After getting out of the hospital, Tammy entered a nursing facility where she spent 14 months on and off. As a result, she lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery, which she underwent in July 2022.