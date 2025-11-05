Where's Tammy's Tummy? '1000-lb Sisters' Star Looks Totally Unrecognizable in Wedding Photos After 500-Pound Weight Loss 

Tammy once tipped the scales at 725 pounds due to her food addiction. A trip to a weight-related rehab center, surgery, and major changes to her lifestyle and diet have turned the TLC star into an entirely new person.

In August 2024, she boasted that she had lost 500 pounds, although she still had plenty of excess skin.

She underwent surgery, and the bandages were removed during a June 2025 episode from the seventh season of 1,000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy gave fans a rare look at her full body following the skin removal in a fun Instagram video where she danced along with Hunter Ezell after appearing on his podcast on June 24, 2025. She showed off her trim arms, flat stomach, and trimmer legs.

"I'm shocked, like I feel so weird. I don't have my hanging b--- sack off my face. My bat wings aren't gone, too. It's going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this. It is weird seeing the difference," the Illinois native said in a confessional following the procedures.