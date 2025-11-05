Prince Harry 'Growing Tired' of Meghan Markle's Social Media Posts — and Fears Duchess is 'Turning Into a Sarah Ferguson' by Trading on Her Husband's Fame

In the past week, Markle has posted Instagram videos of Harry and their kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, at a pumpkin patch, running through mazes and carving jack-o’-lanterns.

She also posted a photo with Harry and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson watching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on her Instagram Stories.

But Harry has grown tired of the coverage, according to sources, who claim the Brit is "very aware of her parading him around. He doesn’t love the social media displays."

According to insiders, Harry is also not thrilled about his wife linking her latest As Ever products to their royal wedding.

Her new "Signature Candle No. 519" is a nod to their wedding date, May 19, 2018.