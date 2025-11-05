Your tip
Prince Harry 'Growing Tired' of Meghan Markle's Social Media Posts — and Fears Duchess is 'Turning Into a Sarah Ferguson' by Trading on Her Husband's Fame

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA;@meghan;Instagram

Prince Harry is growing tired of wife Meghan Markle's social media coverage as himself, and the couple's young children, have become increasingly noticeable.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is not happy with Meghan Markle’s recent social media posts, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com.

The Duke of Sussex and his two young children are becoming increasingly frequent in her content, which jars with Harry, given his keenness for his private life to remain out of the spotlight.

Harry's Not A Fan Of Social Media

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry is aware his wife has been 'parading around him,' insiders have claimed.

In the past week, Markle has posted Instagram videos of Harry and their kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, at a pumpkin patch, running through mazes and carving jack-o’-lanterns.

She also posted a photo with Harry and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson watching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on her Instagram Stories.

But Harry has grown tired of the coverage, according to sources, who claim the Brit is "very aware of her parading him around. He doesn’t love the social media displays."

According to insiders, Harry is also not thrilled about his wife linking her latest As Ever products to their royal wedding.

Her new "Signature Candle No. 519" is a nod to their wedding date, May 19, 2018.

'The Shine Has Worn Off'

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Markle has documented family trips to a pumpkin patch and Disneyland on her social media.

Previously, Markle posted an Instagram Reel of her time in Washington, D.C., showing a blue and white bag monogrammed with her Duchess of Sussex title.

Insiders claim Harry "is aware" that things like that are "not a great look and ­Fergie-esque," referencing Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), who has a reputation for trading on her formerly royal husband.

The source continued: "The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship. But he’s also blown up his life for her... he's used to being universally loved."

The insider said: "Now it's the exact opposite: actively booed" – such as when the couple was shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game.

Fergie-Type Behavior

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry sees parallels the way Markle is exploiting his fame to how Ferguson used his uncle, Andrew.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week that another of Markle’s posts caused a stir with fans, who accused her of staging celebratory reactions to the Dodgers’ World Series win last Saturday.

The video showed the former actress shrieking with excitement and jumping up and down before rushing over to kiss her disappointed-looking husband.

She’s also filmed hugging her pal Kelly McKee Zajfen, but the intimate moment sparked a backlash online with many critics slamming her reaction as "fake".

Taking to X, users wrote: "She probably recorded both a happy and sad video days before the game. Nothing about her seems remotely authentic," as another added: "So she sets up the camera, to a staged (very sad) attempt at a celebration."

picture of Prince Harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Markle was accused of staging her reaction in clip of her celebrating the L.A. Dodgers' World Series win.

A third commented: "So depressing, absolute cringe," while a fourth chimed in, "Thought they wanted a private life?"

Markle’s pal Zajfen tried to explain Harry's lack of enthusiasm with her own push on Instagram, writing: "Best game ever!!! Sorry, H, your team didn't win but mine did..."

However, last week, Harry was decked out in a Dodgers' cap alongside Markle, who wore the same headwear, when the pair sat in the stands watching Game 4 of the World Series, indicating his allegiance was with the L.A.-based team.

