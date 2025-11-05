EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About the Chrisley Family 'Assault' Accusations — Julie Was 'Heartbroken' Over Claims She 'Put Her Hands' on Step-Daughter Lindsie

On a recent podcast episode of The Southern Tea, Lindsie discussed the alleged incident again, reiterating there was a "physical altercation," but, outside of that, she said, "Julie has never done anything to me and has not gone out of her way to emotionally harm me or had reckless behavior."

She also claimed there were "significant records" regarding the alleged incident as she had reported it to All3Media.

Lindsie revealed the night the alleged incident happened, production took her to an "undisclosed hotel location" and would not tell the other people involved in the incident where she was. Then, she alleges, they flew her back home.

The source insisted Lindsie's claims that production put her in a hotel "does not back her story."