Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About the Chrisley Family 'Assault' Accusations — Julie Was 'Heartbroken' Over Claims She 'Put Her Hands' on Step-Daughter Lindsie

Composite photo of Lindsie and Julie Chrisley
Source: @lindsiechrsiley/Instagram; @juliechrisley/Instagram

Lindsie Chrisley previously claimed Julie 'shoved at her neck.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Years after Lindsie Chrisley made the shocking allegation Julie Chrisley "shoved at her neck," a production insider exclusively has opened up to RadarOnline.com to refute the allegation.

On a 2019 episode of Dr. Phil, Lindsie had claimed there was an argument and the "altercation escalated and [Julie] shoved me at my neck."

'Julie Never Assaulted Lindsie,' a Source Revealed

Photo of Lindsie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

An insider said anyone 'who knows' Julie Chrisley knows she's not 'remotely capable' of putting her hands on someone.

"Julie never assaulted Lindsie or put her hands on her," a source exclusively dished to us. "Anyone who knows Julie knows that’s not even something she’s remotely capable of."

The allegations Lindsie is making are "coming from someone who claims they asked Julie to adopt them and said in a 2023 podcast they had no regrets about and am glad they made [that decision]," the insider elaborated. "Why would someone you wanted to adopt you put their hands on you? It doesn’t make sense."

Lindsie Chrisley Addressed the Alleged Incident

Photo of Lindsie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Lindsie Chrisley claimed there was a 'physical altercation' with Julie.

On a recent podcast episode of The Southern Tea, Lindsie discussed the alleged incident again, reiterating there was a "physical altercation," but, outside of that, she said, "Julie has never done anything to me and has not gone out of her way to emotionally harm me or had reckless behavior."

She also claimed there were "significant records" regarding the alleged incident as she had reported it to All3Media.

Lindsie revealed the night the alleged incident happened, production took her to an "undisclosed hotel location" and would not tell the other people involved in the incident where she was. Then, she alleges, they flew her back home.

The source insisted Lindsie's claims that production put her in a hotel "does not back her story."

There Are 'Valid Questions' That 'Don't Seem to Align With Julie' Assaulting Lindsie

Photo of Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

A source questioned why Julie Chrisley wasn't 'disciplined by the network' if a physical altercation between her and Lindsie took place.

Based on where Lindsie was residing at the time, the insider explained production had "previously put her up in hotels" when she would fly into Nashville to film.

"So this wasn’t a 'special reward' or them siding with her or anything," the source said in rebuttal to her version of events. "And, if Julie did get physical, why was there no police report filed? Why wasn’t Julie disciplined by the network? Why was Lindsie then the one who left the show? These are all valid questions that don’t seem to align with Julie assaulting her.”

While people may think Julie's husband, Todd, ultimately had control over what happened in terms of casting of the show, meaning that Julie could have stayed regardless of any alleged incidents if Todd said she was to remain there, the source insisted that wasn't the case.

"There was still a production company and a major TV network that made final rulings, not Todd," they confirmed.

Julie Chrisley Is Heartbroken Over Lindsie's Allegation

Photo of Julie Chrisley
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley 'considered Lindsie like her own daughter,' an insider shared.

While the Chirsley family has been estranged from Lindsie for quite some time, the insider explained this particular situation Lindsie keeps discussing still tears at Julie's heartstrings.

"At the end of the day, this situation with Lindsie and the allegation absolutely broke Julie’s heart," the source shared. "Julie considered Lindsie like her own daughter and raised her, and having this horrid accusation waged against her… It’s something Julie’s never been able to get over.

"It cut her like a knife."

