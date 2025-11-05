Your tip
Plastic Surgery Disaster? Jessica Simpson Looks Completely Unrecognizable as She Leaves Fans Baffled with Bizarre Acting Return

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA;DISNEY/HULU

Jessica Simpson has returned to acting and stunned fans with her new look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson has undergone a transformation so shocking viewers could hardly believe their eyes when they tuned in to watch her return to acting in Ryan Murphy's new TV series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Simpson, 45, looked unrecognizable as her character sought revenge for botched plastic surgery and a dishonest, cheating ex in Hulu's All's Fair, which has seemingly taken inspiration from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tumultuous relationship.

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: DISNEY/HULU

Simpson's character in 'All's Fair' sought revenge for botched plastic surgery and her ex.

In the season premiere, Simpson's character explained: "We've been married almost three years. I knew he had had one affair – probably more. So when he had told me to get plastic surgery, I couldn't say no."

Simpson went on to explain how she underwent plastic surgery because "my marriage was at stake."

A flashback sequence followed showing Simpson falling in love with a musician at a rock concert. The two began a hot and heavy physical relationship before the rocker told her character she needed to have plastic surgery before she turned 40.

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: DISNEY/HULU

Simpson said look required 'eight hours of prosthetics.'

The plastic surgery procedures did not go as planned, leaving her face looking unnatural and permanently swollen. But Simpson ended up winning her legal battle over the botched work.

After catching her ex red-handed on a date with a younger woman, Simpson got revenge by pouring sulfuric acid on him.

Prior to the season premiere, Simpson opened up about her return to acting and the extensive process it took to transform her into the character.

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: DISNEY/HULU

Simpson confessed her first acting gig in over a decade was 'very intense.'

"Filming All's Fair was incredible. I had a blast," Simpson told Entertainment Tonight. "I did eight hours of prosthetics, so it was very intense."

Simpson took a moment to give "props to the prosthetics team" for the work they put into creating and applying the ultra-realistic prosthetics and makeup required to overhaul her appearance.

She noted the team told her she had "the most patience of anyone they've ever worked with."

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson has been accused of going too far with fillers and Botox in real life.

While reflecting on her first acting role in over a decade, Simpson said of her character: "I really embody someone that I am not, so I was definitely acting."

Murphy's latest series is stacked with talent including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts. Reality star Kim Kardashian is also featured in the series.

When asked about her experience working with Kardashian, Simpson noted they "live down the street from each other" and their "kids are best friends."

She added: "To be on set, it just felt kind of natural. It was fun to work together. She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining."

While Simpson stunned audiences for her new acting gig, this isn't the first time fans have been shocked by her appearance as of late.

As RadarOnline.com reported, fans noted Simpson appeared to have cosmetic touch-ups done in real life after a recent red carpet event. The 45-year-old's cheeks looked noticeably fuller and higher, while her forehead showed no signs or wrinkles or aging.

"Jessica's upper-cheek area appears prominently contoured and elevated, a look typically associated with mid-face filler or volume restoration," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple-board certified plastic surgeon, who hasn't treated Simpson, told us.

