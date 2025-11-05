'Would Not Be Surprised': Prince Harry Could Eventually Lose His Title Like Disgraced Andrew, Says Royal Source
Nov. 5 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor might soon not be the only royal formerly known as prince, RadarOnline.com can report, amid growing speculation estranged Prince Harry could find himself banished from the palace as well.
Harry and his brother, the king-in-waiting William, have still not spoken since the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.
Harry's Royal Title Could Be Pulled
Now that the former Prince Andrew has officially been stripped of his royal titles thanks to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, it seems the precedent has been set.
"Harry must be quite scared," one palace insider said.
And the path to canceling Harry might be being paved right now, as British politician Rachael Maskell has relaunched her proposal for a "Removal of Titles Bill."
That could give King Charles and then Prince William, once he ascends to the throne, the power to remove hereditary titles.
"If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go," a royal source told Page Six. "I would not be surprised if William does that... he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down, and it’s always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you."
Harry Coming Home for the Holidays?
As Radar has reported, the brothers' relationship has been fractured since the publication of Spare, in which Harry accused William of physically attacking him during an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle, and labeled their father "cold" and "distant."
However, as their dad, Charles, battles cancer and other ailments, the king is holding out hope for a Christmas reconciliation. And William may be open to the meeting, as long as it's held under certain conditions.
A royal insider said: "William's willing to meet Harry, but only if everything happens strictly on his terms. That means no Meghan, no aides, and zero chance of it ending up as content for a documentary or book.
"He's deeply wary of being secretly recorded or having his words twisted – the trust between them is completely gone. Harry will basically face being frisked before they talk."
William Under Pressure for Reunion
The brothers reportedly spoke only briefly to each other at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. But family is family.
A friend of William's said: "He's not heartless – part of him really misses how things used to be, the jokes, the closeness. But too much has happened, and he doubts they can ever truly rebuild that trust. He wants some kind of peace, but not if it means setting himself up to be hurt again."
The source added William has been under immense pressure from both Charles and his wife Kate to take the first step.
They said: "Kate often tells him that their mother would be devastated to see them like this. She keeps urging him to rise above it and take the first step. Charles, on the other hand, just wants peace – he's longing for the day his sons can be in the same room without it turning into a showdown."
When Harry Meets William...
Still, William's condition is being viewed by some courtiers as a test rather than a gesture of reconciliation.
One palace insider said: "William's fully aware that by laying down such firm conditions, he's making it tough for Harry to agree. But that's part of the plan – it gives him cover. If Harry turns it down, William can still say he made the effort."
The brothers' next encounter has no official date, but royal aides are said to be quietly coordinating potential neutral venues for the meeting away from the public eye.
One insider said: "William's not after a staged reunion or any kind of photo moment. He just wants to look Harry in the eye and figure out if there's still a relationship worth salvaging. But if Meghan gets mentioned – or he suspects anything's being recorded – he'll be gone in an instant."