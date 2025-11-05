'Would Not Be Surprised': Prince Harry Could Eventually Lose His Title Like Disgraced Andrew, Says Royal Source

Now that the former Prince Andrew has officially been stripped of his royal titles thanks to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, it seems the precedent has been set.

"Harry must be quite scared," one palace insider said.

And the path to canceling Harry might be being paved right now, as British politician Rachael Maskell has relaunched her proposal for a "Removal of Titles Bill."

That could give King Charles and then Prince William, once he ascends to the throne, the power to remove hereditary titles.

"If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go," a royal source told Page Six. "I would not be surprised if William does that... he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down, and it’s always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you."