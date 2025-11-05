EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper's Plastic Surgery Disaster — Inside the Actor's Failed 'Elevated Lids & Tight Forehead' in Bizarre Look That Has Stunned Fans

The A Star Is Born hunk, 50, sported noticeably wider eyes and a refreshed visage, as fans fear Cooper has dramatically altered his appearance with cosmetic work to stay a leading man in Hollywood's competitive environment.

Bradley Cooper sent tongues wagging in October when he debuted what appeared to be a seemingly new face, and a top plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline what work could have resulted in the outcome.

Last month, the movie star appeared to debut his new look.

Dr. Hovsepian notes that upper and lower Blepharoplasty, which lifts the upper lids and smooths the lower lids, can "brighten the eyes." Still, if too much tissue is removed or tightened, the result may appear hollow or "wide-eyed."

"Bradley’s eyes appear lifted and sculpted, with smoother lower lids – results commonly seen after upper and lower eyelid rejuvenation," the doctor observes.

"Bradley Cooper’s eyelids, hairline, and upper-face tension suggest recent rejuvenation work that’s pushed past balance — creating a refined yet slightly distorted appearance," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian , a Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Cooper, tells RadarOnline.com .

Cooper 'tightened his expression and subtly distorted his natural balance' with his new look.

"Visible hairline and forehead changes, combined with midface volume, have tightened his expression and subtly distorted his natural balance," Dr. Hovsepian explains.

He describes how hairline restoration or skin-tightening treatments "can alter brow balance and, when combined with eyelid surgery, exaggerate lift and strain."

"When rejuvenation efforts go just beyond equilibrium, the face can look refined but unnatural, crossing from refreshed to reconstructed," the aesthetic expert tells us.

In addition to possible eyelid and hairline work, Dr. Hovesprian notes that adding filler or fat grafting to the cheeks and temples "can restore youthfulness," but warns that "excessive volume, however, may distort proportion and natural facial flow."