EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper's Plastic Surgery Disaster — Inside the Actor's Failed 'Elevated Lids & Tight Forehead' in Bizarre Look That Has Stunned Fans
Nov. 5 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Bradley Cooper sent tongues wagging in October when he debuted what appeared to be a seemingly new face, and a top plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline what work could have resulted in the outcome.
The A Star Is Born hunk, 50, sported noticeably wider eyes and a refreshed visage, as fans fear Cooper has dramatically altered his appearance with cosmetic work to stay a leading man in Hollywood's competitive environment.
Coopers' 'Wide Eyed' New Appeareance
"Bradley Cooper’s eyelids, hairline, and upper-face tension suggest recent rejuvenation work that’s pushed past balance — creating a refined yet slightly distorted appearance," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Cooper, tells RadarOnline.com.
"Bradley’s eyes appear lifted and sculpted, with smoother lower lids – results commonly seen after upper and lower eyelid rejuvenation," the doctor observes.
Dr. Hovsepian notes that upper and lower Blepharoplasty, which lifts the upper lids and smooths the lower lids, can "brighten the eyes." Still, if too much tissue is removed or tightened, the result may appear hollow or "wide-eyed."
Cooper 'Distorted His Natural Balance'
"Visible hairline and forehead changes, combined with midface volume, have tightened his expression and subtly distorted his natural balance," Dr. Hovsepian explains.
He describes how hairline restoration or skin-tightening treatments "can alter brow balance and, when combined with eyelid surgery, exaggerate lift and strain."
"When rejuvenation efforts go just beyond equilibrium, the face can look refined but unnatural, crossing from refreshed to reconstructed," the aesthetic expert tells us.
In addition to possible eyelid and hairline work, Dr. Hovesprian notes that adding filler or fat grafting to the cheeks and temples "can restore youthfulness," but warns that "excessive volume, however, may distort proportion and natural facial flow."
'Restraint Is Essential'
"In male aesthetics, restraint is essential. Proportion, weight, and movement must be preserved to maintain character and authenticity," Dr. Hovespian advises.
The makeover maestro cautions that "In aesthetic surgery, the difference between looking refreshed and looking overdone lies in proportion and restraint."
"Each enhancement should complement a person’s anatomy, not overpower it. When multiple procedures are layered too closely or too aggressively, even minor imbalances can distort expression," Dr. Hovespian implores.
He stresses: "True artistry in plastic surgery is when the result is invisible. The person simply looks confident, rested, and unmistakably themselves."
Looking Younger for Gigi Hadid
"He's always been extremely attentive and borderline obsessive about his beauty rituals," an insider previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively about the actor, who is dating much younger supermodel Gigi Hadid, 30.
"Now there's pressure to do even more," the source dished. "Friends are noticing he's looking a little too smooth and taut for a guy of 50."
With their nearly 20-year age difference, Cooper wants to keep up with Hadid's still-youthful glow.
"He's old enough to be her father," the spy claimed. "He'll continue to maintain his looks and hope that will help him hold on to Gigi."