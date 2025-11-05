Justin Baldoni's Legal Team Hit Back at Claims His $400M 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Was a Busted Flush Due to Missed Deadlines
Nov. 5 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Justin Baldoni's legal war with Blake Lively is far from over as the director's attorneys continue to play hardball.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Baldoni's team has hit back at reports claiming his $400million It Ends With Us lawsuit against Lively was a busted flush due to missed deadlines.
'No Deadlines Missed'
But Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman insists the lawsuit is still very much alive and insisted no deadlines had been missed.
The veteran lawyer also revealed the reason he didn't file an amended complaint – which led to Judge Lewis Liman entering a final judgement on Monday – was to preserve Baldoni's right to appeal.
Freedman said in a statement: "The truth regarding this case continuously and completely gets distorted in the media.
"Even something as simple as a procedural update has resulted in a total mischaracterization."
'Focusing On Lively's Claims'
He continued: "At this point, we have to set the record straight: no deadlines were missed. Our clients chose not to amend their complaint to preserve appeal rights.
"In the meantime, we are focusing on Ms. Lively's claims. We remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court."
The long-running legal drama was sparked by Lively's decision to file a $250m harassment complaint against the It Ends With Us director last December — claiming he had behaved inappropriately towards her on set.
With that came a New York Times expose that saw Baldoni, 41, accused of sexually harassing Lively and claimed the dad-of-two had orchestrated a media smear campaign against his leading lady.
Celebrating 'Win'
The following month, Baldoni hit back with a $400m lawsuit of his own that accused Lively and the Gray Lady of defamation, with Reynolds also added to the file.
According to Baldoni, Lively had attempted to hijack his film and memorably compared herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi – boasting that Reynolds and former pal Taylor Swift are her "dragons."
The blockbuster case has also seen a welter of claims and counter claims while Swift was also dragged in and was subpoenaed, although that was later canceled.
Lively's lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and claiming his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" is still progressing and the trial is still scheduled to begin in March.
But L.A. celebrity lawyer Christopher Melcher said he doubts it will ever make it that far.
"I see no realistic chance that this case will ever go to trial," Melcher said. "Justin has very little claims left that are allowed based on this ruling, and Blake can't seek emotional distress damages."
Melcher continued: "They have inflicted damaging wounds against the other (and) the only thing they have to show for it are big legal bills.
"Now they really need to find a way out, because going forward in court is not a viable pathway for either one of them based on the rulings that they have suffered.
'It's really now in their hands to settle, and that might be what the judge is hoping to do through these rulings."