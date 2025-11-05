Cher, 79, Hits Back at Critics of Her 40-year Age Gap With BoyToy Lover Alex 'A.E.' Edwards, 39 — Saying They Have a 'Blast' Amid Concerns Over His 'Party Ways' and 'Roving Eye'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET
Cher has hit back at critics of the 40-year age gap between her and lover Alex ‘A.E’ Edwards.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 79, is adamant age has not been an issue in her relationship with the music exec, insisting the pair are having a “blast.”
'Nobody Knows What Goes On Between Us'
Asked how she felt about naysayers questioning her romance with the 39-year-old, she said: “Whatever.
“They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.”
Cher also revealed what Edwards thinks about dating a woman who turns 80 in May.
He says to her: “You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger,” according to the Believe hitmaker.
Gushing over their three-year romance, the singer shared how they "laugh all the time."
"I just love him," she raved. "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."
Gushing Over Boytoy
Cher’s comments come weeks after RadarOnline.com revealed Edwards' "party ways" and "roving eye" was putting strain on the relationship.
We told how the pair were beginning to "drift apart", which was a relief to the singer’s inner circle who were suspicious of Edwards' intentions with the icon.
They've long been cautioning her about all the red flags surrounding Edwards, but their warnings kept falling on deaf ears, a source spilled.
Their panic escalated when the Oscar winner allegedly started taking steps to amend her will to include Edwards, but now it seems the relationship is petering out on its own.
"He's not around so much anymore," the source said. "It's sunk in with her that maybe it's not for the long term. His behavior used to upset her," like when he was seen hanging at the Revolve music festival in April with a bunch of scantily clad women.
Party Boy
EXCLUSIVE: Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams Begging for a Met Gala Invite – but Anna Wintour Isn't Letting That Happen Due to the TV Host's Mental and Health Issues
The source added the singer is realizing Edwards is "a bit of a user, which people in her circle have been saying all along.
"He's also a party boy and she's not into that scene. She only has a sip of champagne once or twice a month, if that.
"She's about to turn 80 and likes the companionship, but it's begun to feel like he's more of a part-time boyfriend and she doesn't want that.
"And fortunately, she's becoming more comfortable with her own company. Clearly, they're winding down and she's not very upset about it."
The couple was first romantically linked in November 2022 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.
They later made their red carpet debut with a PDA-packed entrance at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show in March 2023.
Cher previously defended her relationship with Edwards shortly after she made things social media official in 2022.
Via X, the singer hosted an online Q&A where she told one of her followers, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”