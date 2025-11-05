Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Cher

Cher, 79, Hits Back at Critics of Her 40-year Age Gap With BoyToy Lover Alex 'A.E.' Edwards, 39 — Saying They Have a 'Blast' Amid Concerns Over His 'Party Ways' and 'Roving Eye'

picture of Cher and AE Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher has defended her 40-year age gap with boyfriend Alex 'A.E.' Edwards and insists the pair have a 'blast'.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher has hit back at critics of the 40-year age gap between her and lover Alex ‘A.E’ Edwards.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 79, is adamant age has not been an issue in her relationship with the music exec, insisting the pair are having a “blast.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Knows What Goes On Between Us'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Cher and AE Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher says her and Edwards 'laugh all the time' and age is not a factor in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Asked how she felt about naysayers questioning her romance with the 39-year-old, she said: “Whatever.

“They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.”

Cher also revealed what Edwards thinks about dating a woman who turns 80 in May.

He says to her: “You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger,” according to the Believe hitmaker.

Gushing over their three-year romance, the singer shared how they "laugh all the time."

"I just love him," she raved. "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."

Article continues below advertisement

Gushing Over Boytoy

picture of Cher and AE Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher says Edwards is one of the 'most talented persons I've ever met.'

Article continues below advertisement

Cher’s comments come weeks after RadarOnline.com revealed Edwards' "party ways" and "roving eye" was putting strain on the relationship.

We told how the pair were beginning to "drift apart", which was a relief to the singer’s inner circle who were suspicious of Edwards' intentions with the icon.

They've long been cautioning her about all the red flags surrounding Edwards, but their warnings kept falling on deaf ears, a source spilled.

Their panic escalated when the Oscar winner allegedly started taking steps to amend her will to include Edwards, but now it seems the relationship is petering out on its own.

"He's not around so much anymore," the source said. "It's sunk in with her that maybe it's not for the long term. His behavior used to upset her," like when he was seen hanging at the Revolve music festival in April with a bunch of scantily clad women.

Article continues below advertisement

Party Boy

picture of Cher and AE Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher's pals have previously expressed concerns over Edwards' lifestyle.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams has been begging for Met Gala invite, but Anna Wintour blocks her due to health issues.

EXCLUSIVE: Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams Begging for a Met Gala Invite – but Anna Wintour Isn't Letting That Happen Due to the TV Host's Mental and Health Issues

picture of Kim Kardashian

'Worst Drama Ever': Kim Kardashian's New TV Series is Brutally Trounced by Critics — as 'All's Fair' is Branded 'Existentially Terrible' and 'Crime Against Television'

Article continues below advertisement

The source added the singer is realizing Edwards is "a bit of a user, which people in her circle have been saying all along.

"He's also a party boy and she's not into that scene. She only has a sip of champagne once or twice a month, if that.

"She's about to turn 80 and likes the companionship, but it's begun to feel like he's more of a part-time boyfriend and she doesn't want that.

"And fortunately, she's becoming more comfortable with her own company. Clearly, they're winding down and she's not very upset about it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Cher and Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher and Edwards were first romantically linked in November 2022.

The couple was first romantically linked in November 2022 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

They later made their red carpet debut with a PDA-packed entrance at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show in March 2023.

Cher previously defended her relationship with Edwards shortly after she made things social media official in 2022.

Via X, the singer hosted an online Q&A where she told one of her followers, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.