Cher, 79, Hits Back at Critics of Her 40-year Age Gap With BoyToy Lover Alex 'A.E.' Edwards, 39 — Saying They Have a 'Blast' Amid Concerns Over His 'Party Ways' and 'Roving Eye'

Asked how she felt about naysayers questioning her romance with the 39-year-old, she said: “Whatever.

“They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.”

Cher also revealed what Edwards thinks about dating a woman who turns 80 in May.

He says to her: “You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger,” according to the Believe hitmaker.

Gushing over their three-year romance, the singer shared how they "laugh all the time."

"I just love him," she raved. "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."