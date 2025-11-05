Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Wendy Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams Begging for a Met Gala Invite – but Anna Wintour Isn't Letting That Happen Due to the TV Host's Mental and Health Issues

Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams has been begging for Met Gala invite, but Anna Wintour blocks her due to health issues.
Source: MEGA

Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams has been begging for Met Gala invite, but Anna Wintour blocks her due to health issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Wendy Williams isn't just back at Fashion Week – she's eyeing the Met Gala.

"Wendy wants to be invited to the ball so badly," a fashion insider told RadarOnline.com.

"She's been front row at Dennis Basso and LaQuan Smith, trying to remind people she belongs."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Wendy's Return To The Spotlight

Article continues below advertisement
Anna Wintour has reportedly shut Wendy Williams out of the Met Gala guest list over concerns about her health.
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour has reportedly shut Wendy Williams out of the Met Gala guest list over concerns about her health.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders said Anna Wintour's guest list is a fortress Williams just can't crack with all her health and mental challenges.

"She's seen as a risk," one stylist reported. "Fashion Week will seat her. The Met Gala? Whole different planet."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
priscilla presley cash crisis elvis widow financial troubles

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Cash Crisis! Elvis' Widow 'Dragged Family’s Skeletons Out of the Closet' for Money as She Faces Financial Troubles Due to Mounting Lawsuits

andy cohen ozempic confession bravo king weight loss shots

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen's Ozempic Confession! Bravo King Admits Using Weight-Loss Shots to Slim Down After Shocking TV Appearance Gave Him Motivation

Over the years, loyal fans of Williams have watched her iconic career and personal life struggle due to her illness.

Due to her battle with Graves' disease, The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2022 after 13 seasons.

A legal guardianship was initiated in 2022 due to her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

The guardianship was established after concerns were raised by her bank, Wells Fargo.

After the bank attempted to contact her many times, they decided to freeze her accounts and filed the petition.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.