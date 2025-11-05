EXCLUSIVE: Dementia-stricken Wendy Williams Begging for a Met Gala Invite – but Anna Wintour Isn't Letting That Happen Due to the TV Host's Mental and Health Issues
Nov. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Wendy Williams isn't just back at Fashion Week – she's eyeing the Met Gala.
"Wendy wants to be invited to the ball so badly," a fashion insider told RadarOnline.com.
"She's been front row at Dennis Basso and LaQuan Smith, trying to remind people she belongs."
Wendy's Return To The Spotlight
But insiders said Anna Wintour's guest list is a fortress Williams just can't crack with all her health and mental challenges.
"She's seen as a risk," one stylist reported. "Fashion Week will seat her. The Met Gala? Whole different planet."
Over the years, loyal fans of Williams have watched her iconic career and personal life struggle due to her illness.
Due to her battle with Graves' disease, The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2022 after 13 seasons.
A legal guardianship was initiated in 2022 due to her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
The guardianship was established after concerns were raised by her bank, Wells Fargo.
After the bank attempted to contact her many times, they decided to freeze her accounts and filed the petition.