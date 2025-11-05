'Worst Drama Ever': Kim Kardashian's New TV Series is Brutally Trounced by Critics — as 'All's Fair' is Branded 'Existentially Terrible' and 'Crime Against Television'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 7:47 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian’s new legal drama All’s Fair has been savaged by critics following brutal assessments of her own acting skills.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Ryan Murphy series, released Tuesday, has been branded "the worst drama ever" and debuted at zero per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Ominous Signs
The Disney+ and Hulu series has been heavily promoted for months but the general consensus among critics is that the drama was not worth the wait.
And there were ominous signs the series may well be a flop given the lack of preview screenings made available, leaving critics — like members of the public — having to wait until its release day to watch the first three episodes dropped.
The Times' Ben Dowell declared in his zero star review: "This may be the worst TV drama ever" whilst USA Today's Kelly Lawler decided the drama was at the very least "the worst TV show of the year."
'Worst TV Show Of The Year'
Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter writes that "Kardashian's performance, stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, is exactly what the writing, also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, merits," while the Guardian's reviewer Lucy Mangen opened her review with the musing "I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad... But I was wrong. All's Fair is terrible. Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday the reaction to Kardashian’s acting in the drama.
The reality star, 45, plays top-drawer divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Ryan Murphy series, which follows a team of female lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.
She features alongside a star-studded cast including Naomi Watts, 57, Glenn Close, 78, Sarah Paulson, 50, and Niecy Nash, 55.
And many viewers questioned why Murphy felt the need to cast her, given the talent already on offer.
'Monotone' And 'Stiff'
EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Cash Crisis! Elvis' Widow 'Dragged Family’s Skeletons Out of the Closet' for Money as She Faces Financial Troubles Due to Mounting Lawsuits
Her performance was branded "stiff" and "monotone" with another fan writing on X: "Kim Kardashian cannot act and she needs to stop touching her face."
A third chimed in: "Lmao Kim is so monotone I can't," while a fourth wrote: "Trying to watch All's Fair but I cant with Kim Kardashian."
Some questioned why Murphy felt the need to cast her, writing: "All those amazing actors and Ryan Murphy puts Kim Kardashian in it too.... WTAF?????#AllsFair"
"Need to understand why Ryan Murphy entertains Kim Kardashian's acting career," another added, while a separate user commented: "Yeah casting Kim Kardashian was the worst mistake they could've made for this show… it ruins the tone immediately because she cannot act. WHY WHY WHY."
All's Fair was first announced in December, the first series under Murphy's new overall deal at Disney.
It was reportedly partly inspired by Kardashian's actual lawyer, Laura Wasser, who represented her in divorce proceedings with Kanye West and Kris Humphries.
On linking up with the star-studded cast, Kardashian said. "Working with a cast like this I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared.
"What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional.
"These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day.
"It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."