'Worst Drama Ever': Kim Kardashian's New TV Series is Brutally Trounced by Critics — as 'All's Fair' is Branded 'Existentially Terrible' and 'Crime Against Television'

The Disney+ and Hulu series has been heavily promoted for months but the general consensus among critics is that the drama was not worth the wait.

And there were ominous signs the series may well be a flop given the lack of preview screenings made available, leaving critics — like members of the public — having to wait until its release day to watch the first three episodes dropped.

The Times' Ben Dowell declared in his zero star review: "This may be the worst TV drama ever" whilst USA Today's Kelly Lawler decided the drama was at the very least "the worst TV show of the year."