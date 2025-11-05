EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Cash Crisis! Elvis' Widow 'Dragged Family’s Skeletons Out of the Closet' for Money as She Faces Financial Troubles Due to Mounting Lawsuits

"Priscilla is not as rich as people think and she's burning through a ton of money on legal fees thanks to her former business partners, who are suing her and attempting to take her for more than she's got," confided an insider.

As reported, Priscilla and her onetime business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have been battling each other in court since 2023.

"Then there was her court battle with Riley [Keough] that left a gaping hole in her bank account," said the insider.

According to the insider, the $1 million lump sum and the $100,000 a year she gets from the Graceland estate as part of the family's settlement "aren't enough" to cover Priscilla's expenses.