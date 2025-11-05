EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Cash Crisis! Elvis' Widow 'Dragged Family’s Skeletons Out of the Closet' for Money as She Faces Financial Troubles Due to Mounting Lawsuits

Your tip
Priscilla Presley's Cash Crisis! Elvis' Widow 'Dragged Family's Skeletons Out of the Closet' for Money as She Faces Financial Troubles Due to Mounting Lawsuits

Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley's cash crisis deepens as Elvis' widow faces mounting lawsuits and financial troubles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Pushy Priscilla Presley has scored a decent payday with her memoir – which is lucky for her after her finances took a battering over the past few years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 80, was desperate to cash in and the only way she could think of was to expose the Presley family secrets in print.

Priscilla's Money Woes

Priscilla Presley's court fights with business partners and granddaughter, Riley Keough, have drained her finances.
Source: MEGA

"Priscilla is not as rich as people think and she's burning through a ton of money on legal fees thanks to her former business partners, who are suing her and attempting to take her for more than she's got," confided an insider.

As reported, Priscilla and her onetime business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have been battling each other in court since 2023.

"Then there was her court battle with Riley [Keough] that left a gaping hole in her bank account," said the insider.

According to the insider, the $1 million lump sum and the $100,000 a year she gets from the Graceland estate as part of the family's settlement "aren't enough" to cover Priscilla's expenses.

Spilling Secrets For Cash

The memoir 'Softly, As I Leave You' reportedly exposes Presley's family secrets for much-needed cash.
Source: MEGA

"Now she's dragging the family's skeletons out of the closet for cash after decades of loyal silence, which shows how desperate she is," said the insider.

Priscilla's new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, is a follow-up to her first memoir, Elvis and Me, published in 1985.

Priscilla has been surrounding herself with family members over the years.
Source: MEGA

An insider said: "People are shocked that she'd go to these lengths to expose details about Lisa Marie Presley's death and her daughter's marriage to Michael Jackson, her son Navarone's drug addiction, her grandson Benjamin Keough's suicide, as well as her own affair with Robert Kardashian. It's classless and lewd.

"Priscilla would say she's doing it for closure and to set the record straight, but the fact is she needs cash. She's supposedly worth $10million but that's almost all tied up in property and assets. Her liquid balance is average at best."

The source added: "She's not flat broke, but she is not mega-wealthy either – and that's difficult for a woman of refined tastes."

