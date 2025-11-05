Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen's Ozempic Confession! Bravo King Admits Using Weight-Loss Shots to Slim Down After Shocking TV Appearance Gave Him Motivation

Andy Cohen's Ozempic confession revealed he used weight-loss shots after shocking TV appearance.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Andy Cohen has jumped on the medical weight-loss bandwagon.

The talk show host recently revealed he decided he was getting too chunky and turned to the shots to help him trim down after catching sight of himself on TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andy's Inspo Behind The Decision

Andy Cohen said seeing himself on 'The Valley' reunion pushed him to start weight-loss shots after struggling to fit into his suits.
Andy Cohen said seeing himself on 'The Valley' reunion pushed him to start weight-loss shots after struggling to fit into his suits.

"If you watch The Valley reunion from last season... I do not look my best, let me say that," the 57-year-old said during an appearance on Jenna & Friends. "And it was after that that I was like, 'I gotta get this together.' But it was a great jump start, I feel great."

The dad of two admitted he'd been noticing his growing waistline.

"I couldn't button my suits," he said. "It was bad."

Andy's Lifestyle Change

Cohen revealed he's microdosing GLP-1 meds while improving his diet and workout routine.
Cohen revealed he's microdosing GLP-1 meds while improving his diet and workout routine.

The Watch What Happens Live! host clarified that he's "microdosing" the GLP-1 meds and has also modified his diet and exercise.

"I'm just being so much more deliberate about what I put in my mouth," he noted, adding: "And I'm lifting heavier weights, and it's been great."

Cohen also revealed his regimen includes "no snacking or excess drinking. I am still drinking, but not crazy and perhaps the most importantly, I'm not snacking after the craving [I get] after I drink."

