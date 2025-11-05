EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen's Ozempic Confession! Bravo King Admits Using Weight-Loss Shots to Slim Down After Shocking TV Appearance Gave Him Motivation

The talk show host recently revealed he decided he was getting too chunky and turned to the shots to help him trim down after catching sight of himself on TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andy Cohen said seeing himself on 'The Valley' reunion pushed him to start weight-loss shots after struggling to fit into his suits.

"If you watch The Valley reunion from last season... I do not look my best, let me say that," the 57-year-old said during an appearance on Jenna & Friends. "And it was after that that I was like, 'I gotta get this together.' But it was a great jump start, I feel great."

The dad of two admitted he'd been noticing his growing waistline.

"I couldn't button my suits," he said. "It was bad."