EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen's Ozempic Confession! Bravo King Admits Using Weight-Loss Shots to Slim Down After Shocking TV Appearance Gave Him Motivation
Nov. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Andy Cohen has jumped on the medical weight-loss bandwagon.
The talk show host recently revealed he decided he was getting too chunky and turned to the shots to help him trim down after catching sight of himself on TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andy's Inspo Behind The Decision
"If you watch The Valley reunion from last season... I do not look my best, let me say that," the 57-year-old said during an appearance on Jenna & Friends. "And it was after that that I was like, 'I gotta get this together.' But it was a great jump start, I feel great."
The dad of two admitted he'd been noticing his growing waistline.
"I couldn't button my suits," he said. "It was bad."
Andy's Lifestyle Change
EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell's Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Fans Rage Music Icon Is 'Morphing Into a Chipmunk' With 'Horrendous Teeth' After Bizarre Talk Show Appearance
The Watch What Happens Live! host clarified that he's "microdosing" the GLP-1 meds and has also modified his diet and exercise.
"I'm just being so much more deliberate about what I put in my mouth," he noted, adding: "And I'm lifting heavier weights, and it's been great."
Cohen also revealed his regimen includes "no snacking or excess drinking. I am still drinking, but not crazy and perhaps the most importantly, I'm not snacking after the craving [I get] after I drink."